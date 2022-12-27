Hello, Tuesday!
Hello, I'm Robert Fulton, and I'm your Daily Digest Editor today.
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A classic Ford F-100 becomes part of this holiday scene. Thanks to Rick Williamson for the photo.
📢 News
Greek Theatre to host P-22 memorial
Los Feliz: A "celebration of life" for Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22 will be held at the Greek Theatre in February, honoring the cat who became the face of the endangered Southern California lion population. The free event is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4, according to the theater's website. Tickets will be required, but details about their distribution have not yet been announced. The Eastsider
Band practice doesn't stop for the holidays
L.A. schools have been closed since last week for winter break. But it’s been a working holiday for the approximately 300 students who are members of the LAUSD’s All-District Honor Marching Band.
The band rehearsed for several days last week in the Dodger Stadium parking lot in preparation for their upcoming appearance in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
The band includes students from several Eastside high schools, including Belmont, Eagle Rock, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez, Roosevelt, Torres and Wilson.
During last week’s practice, Eastside school board members Jackie Goldberg and Rocio Rivas shared their high school band memories while Supt. Alberto Carvalho praised their dedication.
“I want to celebrate each and everyone of you,” said Carvalho
After practicing for four days at Dodger Stadium last week, the band, celebrating its 50th anniversary, has continued to rehearse during the holidays and is scheduled to perform at Disneyland on Dec. 29 before marching 5.5 miles on Jan. 2 during the Tournament of Roses.
🗒️ Notebook
P-22 Memorial?
How will Los Angeles memorialize P-22, the mountain lion that lived in Griffith Park for about 10 years before he had to be euthanized earlier this month? The L.A. Times has already spotted a prayer candle, a portrait, a memorial message on a restaurant marquee, and a bouquet of roses at the entrance to Griffith Park on Fern Dell Drive. But other ideas are making the rounds, including flying the city’s flags at half-mast, and naming a street after him, the Times said.
💡 Good to Know
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Before you trash your Christmas tree, the L.A. Bureau of Sanitation and the L.A. County Department of Public Works are offering to recycle your tree instead through the middle of January (we're talking real trees, not the artificial ones).
The rules are slightly different if you live in the City or unincorporated East L.A. But generally, you need to remove ornaments, lights and stand. Then place the tree next to your trash bins on collection day (small trees can be cut up and placed in the green bin). Sorry, flocked trees can't be recycled.
Go here for instructions if you live in the City of Los Angeles or go here if you live in East L.A.
🗓️ Things To Do
Tuesday, Dec 27
Boyle Heights: It's Music Night and Taco Tuesday at El Nuevo Mariscos Tampico. Musicians come for community building with other creatives, open mic, games and discounted food & beverages.
Wednesday, Dec 28
Elysian Valley: Bring some friends to Zebulon to listen to New Zealand rock band The Renderers and Vaz
Thursday, Dec 29
Highland Park: Cosmic instrumental act L'Eclair is performing at the Lodge Room with Pearl & the Oysters, Rogé and AI Lover's World Party.
Eagle Rock: Make time to donate at a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Eagle Rock Library.
Highland Park: Hang with friends at The Blind Barber for Homo Happy Hour and a New Year's Eve Celebration.
Friday, Dec 30
South Pasadena: Make your way to Garfield Park for a Christmas Bike Quest. Ride along and see the city while taking part in riddles, puzzles, and crazy tasks.
Saturday, Dec 31
East Hollywood: Offer a hand to help Ukraine Humanitarian Volunteers at a Medical Kit-Making event.
Lincoln Heights: Dress fancy or wear your pajamas to Benny Boy Brewing's No Reservations NYE and New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch.
Highland Park: Check out Tomorrow!," a New Year's Eve Spectacular at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater with Ron Lynch. Ring in the new year with live music, comedy, and dance.
Grand Park: For the first time in 3 years, Grand Park's New Year’s Eve celebration is back. The free event will feature a countdown, electrifying music performances, global DJs, and art.
Sunday, Jan 1
Silver Lake: If exercising more is one of your New Year's resolutions, get started by going on an Easy Night walk around the neighborhood with LA Hiking Group. The evening walk will last an hour and begin at the Silver Lake Recreation Center.
East Hollywood: Celebrate 2023 at L. Ron Hubbard Way for a New Year's Day Winter Festival. Get in the spirit with real snow, ice skating for kids, a choo-choo train, music, food, and more!
