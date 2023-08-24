Good Evening!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Historic Filipinotown: A grand Victorian is getting a makeover on Belmont Avenue. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Murder suspects arrested
Boyle Heights: Police today announced that a man and a 14-year- old boy were arrested in connection with two recent homicides -- including the killing of a teen at a recreation center -- and may be connected to four previous killings arising from a gang feud. The Eastsider
Jewelry stolen
Eagle Rock: Customers arriving at the Macy's department store at the Eagle Rock Plaza this morning found the jewelry department cordoned off and glass display cases broken and smashed after a burglary. The Eastsider
Flash-mob arrests
Highland Park: A multi-agency task force that was formed to combat "flash mob" retail robberies in the Los Angeles area -- including a shoe store on York Boulevard -- has made 11 arrests since being formed earlier this week, authorities said today. The Eastsider
College president to step down
Eagle Rock: Occidental College President Harry J. Elam announced that he will cut short his five-year term after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Elam was appointed president in 2020 and has served in leadership roles at Stanford University and also worked as a theater director. Yahoo News
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Loren Mark, Elizabeth J., Heather Sabin and three who wish to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
EAGLE ROCK & EL SERENO
Easier alcohol permitting for eligible eateries
It’s going to become easier for restaurants in sections of Eagle Rock and El Sereno to start serving beer and wine.
Eligible restaurants will have an easier time to through the lengthy and costly process of securing a conditional-use permit from the city to serve alcohol after the City Council expanded the Restaurant Beverage Program earlier this month.
Restaurants will still have to comply with more than 50 requirements, such as limited hours of operation, a full menu with continuous food service, and no age restrictions for patrons. So that leaves out nightclubs and bars. Eateries also still have to get a liquor license from the state.
However, they won't have to go through a permitting process that can include public hearings.
The new program has been controversial among those who want to limit the spread of alcohol service. But the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council passed a motion last year asking to have the neighborhood be included in the program.
“This program is long overdue and will reduce the upfront costs and time delays for new restauranteurs in our community,” the council’s then-president Richard Loew said in a letter to City Councilmember Kevin de León. “Money and time spent on pointless permitting and delays is money that is not going into the pockets of the owners or employees.”
The program now applies to all of Eagle Rock except Occidental College and all of El Sereno except industrial areas, according to Pete Brown, a spokesperson for de León.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Helping Maui wildfire victims
Are you looking for a way to support the victims of the Maui wildfires?
- Flowerhead Tea, a pop-up truck opening a brick-and-mortar location in Highland Park, is raising funds through Sept. 1 through sales of their Hawaiian Haze iced tea blend.
- Friends & Family bakery in East Hollywood is donating all proceeds of the tropical “pineapple suns” pastry to the Maui Food Bank.
- Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park is raising money on GoFundMe to help the staff of Lahaina’s Dirt Monkey restaurant, which closed and is now hoping for assistance to get staff members back on their feet as they rebuild.
The Los Angeles Times has a full list across Los Angeles.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Openings
Echo Park: A third Starbucks has opened in the neighborhood -- but don't head down there to sip a Mocha Frappuccino while working on your laptop. This is a delivery-only Starbucks intended to fulfill orders from Doordash. Starbucks is one of the tenants in a "ghost kitchen," which offers commercial kitchens without dining rooms, on Douglas Street near Sunset Boulevard. There were no hissing espresso machines or the aroma of freshly ground coffee when The Eastsider stopped by. Just a guy behind a small counter who directed delivery people to lockers with their orders. It's not inviting, but you can expect more of these delivery-only Starbucks. A 2022 survey found that nearly 30% of consumers had ordered coffee for delivery.
Echo Park: Looks like there’s some movement at the shuttered Dinette space on Sunset Boulevard. Readers have pointed out a fresh coat of dark blue paint and a sign on the window that reads ”Little Fish.” It appears these may be the same folks who started a popular pandemic pop-up by the same name serving fried fish out of a house in Echo Park, but we haven’t yet confirmed. Stay tuned.
Highland Park: Otoño chef Teresa Montaño is launching a new lunch and brunch pop-up, Thunderbirds, for about six weeks. Eater LA reports that the menu includes fry bread, carne adovada, green chile enchiladas and other New Mexican food.
Lincoln Heights: The Airliner bar has reopened under new owners, Vinh Nguyen and Gary Wong, after closing in February. The food-centric bar welcomed its first customers during a soft opening last week with a menu that featured Asian and Asian inspired Izakaya-style dishes. Drinks include local brews by Homage and Benny Boy Brewing and shortlists of original cocktails and a "small but natty wine list," said Vinh, who got his start more than 20 years ago as a bartender at Father's Office. But the bar will also be stocked with draft and canned beers as the former dive bar seeks to cater to new and old patrons, some of whom have been coming to The Airliner since the '80s, Vinh said. Next year, the plan is to open OBI BAR, a jazz kissa or Japanese-style jazz bar, upstairs. The Airliner is at 2419 N. Broadway.
Silver Lake: Drugstore Cowboy, a new sports bar, has opened in the former Junkyard Dog space on Sunset, reports Eater LA.
Tidbit
Silver Lake: Ruby Fruit has been in the news lately as a part of the growing queer bar scene. But it was also recently noted in a New York Times article about work-life balance since the bar encourages staff to have a four-day work week.
🛍️ Shopping
What's new in vintage stores
Echo Park: The Hunt, a vintage home furnishings shop in Downtown LA, is moving into the former Buy & Save discount store on Sunset Boulevard. Owner Michael Glotzer said the 4,000-square-foot space is expected to open Nov. 1 once renovations are completed. Glotzer, whose shop was once located on York Boulevard in Highland Park, said he is familiar with the space -- he used to live around the corner and shop at Buy & Save. While The Hunt is moving in, Glotzer said he will keep the Buy & Save sign and the '50s-style façade. The Hunt will be at 1554 Sunset Blvd.
Lincoln Heights: Manhattan vintage boutique James Veloria has opened up an L.A. pop-up shop, says Vogue. The second-floor shop above Arroz & Fun cafe is stocked with vintage designer apparel, bags and other accessories. James Veloria LA, 1822 N. Broadway, is expected to remain until October 15.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, August 25
Chinatown: It's the Opening Night of the Good Game Art Show. Come and celebrate games from our youth and see original pieces from over 40+ AAPI artists.
Lincoln Heights: Dance your heart out at the free Friday Night Funk at Pieter Performance Space.
Los Feliz: Get spooky this summer at the Philosophical Research Society. Watch The Amityville Horror (1979) on 16MM followed by sets from RENDEZVOUS DJs.
Saturday, August 26
Boyle Heights: Get lit at The Vortex for Litty in the City LA. The Smoke Sesh Series is back featuring performers, food vendors, and some of the top Cannabis brands.
LA Historic Park: Meet travel photographer Bree, the creator of @eyeofshe. Enjoy snacks, coffee, and make new friends.
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and good company to watch Almost Famous (2000) at The Autry. Bonus points if you come dressed in '70s rock 'n' roll attire.
Los Feliz: Celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day with your neighbors and join in on an acoustic music jam session.
Sunday, August 27
Elysian Valley: Grab a beer and vibe to reggae music at Frogtown Brewery's event Island Vibes.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 219 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.