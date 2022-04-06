Hello!

Echo Park: Thanks to Bo Barrett for sharing her photos from the top of the Delta Avenue Steps.

NEWS

Los Feliz: One man was left in critical condition in one of two separate Tuesday night stabbings along Vermont Avenue. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Two fires that broke out at two businesses owned by the same family might have been a case of arson. L.A. Times

Los Feliz: New protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive were dedicated today after a half-mile stretch of the street near Griffith Park was put on a road diet. The Eastsider

RV Parking: Following a vote by the City Council today, RVs and other large vehicles used as homes and parked on city streets will once again be subject to parking fines and towing. The Eastsider

COVID: Congressman Adam Schiff and City Attorney Mike Feuer announced they have tested positive for COVID-19

The Echo Park man who would be mayor

By Barry Lank

What if the next mayor of Los Angeles was just 20 years old?

“Win or lose, I knew we could make an impact,” said Alex Gruenenfelder, recalling his decision to enter the mayor's race as a progressive candidate. Gruenenfelder turned 20 last January.

This Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember doesn't say this will be an easy road, though.

The race for mayor is drawing a slate of heavyweights: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass; real estate mogul Rick Caruso; District 14 Councilmember Kevin de León and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Gruenenfelder said he was dismayed by the candidates’ response to homelessness. “I saw a complete lack of compassionate yet effective solutions being offered in the mayoral race,” he said.

So who is this man - two decades old - challenging them all?

“My maternal grandparents were both hippies,” said Gruenenfelder, whose grandmother was even arrested at an Iraq invasion protest.

Gruenenfelder's parents, Kim and Brian, have also been politically active. They’ve hosted fundraisers for Barack Obama. Kim Gruenenfelder, a novelist, ran for Congress in 2018, conceding a few months before the June primary.

As for the young candidate, he was diagnosed at an early age as autistic.

“I was a very energetic, talkative child," Gruenenfelder said. “As a child obsessed with dinosaurs, my primary goal in life was to become a paleontologist.”

But, after acting in an independent horror film during middle school, he became a theater kid instead. He earned a theater degree from UC San Diego -- at the age of 19. Now, he takes jobs in the entertainment industry, including as a professional stilt walker.

But as his work in theater grew, so did his focus on politics. At 15, he volunteered in Ron Birnbaum's State Assembly campaign. At 17, he was a strategist for Robert J. Sexton's State Assembly run. At age 19, he was appointed to the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.

The climb from neighborhood council to City Hall will be challenging, Gruenenfelder said. But at least it's still early in the race.

“I do not believe that Angelenos support more criminalization, more LAPD funding, and more corporate welfare,” he said. “And if they don't, they will find their home in our campaign.”

• The Eastsider's 2022 Elections Guide

Wings of the City to land next to the Griffith Observatory -- for a while

On Thursday, the city’s recreation and parks commissioners will decide whether to spend up to $400,000 to temporarily place a sculpture they call “Wings of the City” not far from Griffith Observatory above Los Feliz.

Given to Los Angeles by Mexico City in 2016, the artwork consists of human-scale wings cast in bronze. It is one of 28 similar sculptures, collectively called “Wings of México," that have been installed around the world in spots where people can pose for pictures in front of the wings, looking like they’re about to fly away.

Jorge Marín, the Mexican sculptor who created the sculpture (and refers to it as "Wings of Los Angeles, or "Alas de Los Ángeles") told The Eastsider earlier this year that he wanted the sculpture placed where its easy for people to reach.

According to the Board Report, the sculpture is eventually supposed to be installed at First and Broadway Park, planned for an empty lot across from City Hall. But since that park is not yet ready, the Mayor’s Office reached out to the Bureau of Engineering and Department of Recreation and Parks to install it elsewhere for now.

The sculpture's temporary home will be the Hollywood Sign Terrace, 600 feet north of the Griffith Observatory, where the Hollywood Sign, hills and cityscape will serve as a backdrop for photographs.

NOTEBOOK

Los Feliz: Everytable is planning to open a take-out store in a minimall at the corner of Hillhurst and Franklin Avenues, according to its website. No opening date has been provided. The company focuses on prepared, healthy meals made in centralized kitchens. Prices vary by location, reflecting the income and demographics of the surrounding neighborhood.

Highland Park: The Highland Park Independent Film Festival is now accepting submissions for this year's event, which will be held in October at the Highland Theater.

CALENDAR

Wed April 6: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market Thu April 7: Comedy at the Manor

Go here for details and more events

ONE LAST THING

Move Over, Tesla: An electric-powered Icon golf cart, topped with what look like solar panels, was spotted in the Whole Foods parking lot in Silver Lake. Will this become the neighborhood's newest, greenest status symbol?

