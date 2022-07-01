It's Friday, finally!
The 4th of July holiday weekend looks good, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
News
City Hall: After weeks of silence, City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat in his bid for a third term, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez. The Eastsider
Glassell Park: Demonstrators gathered outside a high-end restaurant on its opening night in a protest against gentrification. Protestors holding signs that read "Gentrifiers are on the menu tonight!" and other slogans walked outside Dunsmoor and pressed themselves up against the windows as diners sat inside. "Gentrification is Genocide" was scrawled in red across the large windows earlier in the day. Eater
Atwater Village: Police were called to the 3000 block of Glendale Boulevard Wednesday afternoon following the death of a man in his 70s. An LAPD spokesman said it appeared to be a natural death, not a homicide. The Eastsider
East LA: The sheriff's department is asking for help to find Nathan Edy Martinez, a 14-year-old boy was last seen Thursday morning near Garfield High School. LASD
The skyscraper next door
By Barry Lank
Hundreds of new residences and a 49-story-skyscraper are headed for a 5.5-acre site on Sunset Boulevard after the City Council cleared the last technical obstacles this week.
This will bring a Downtown-like development with several towers, two acres of open space and maybe even a hotel to Echo Park's doorstep.
“We see this project as a community hub,” said Riley. “Its porous design is meant to promote connectivity for pedestrians along Sunset and in the adjacent residential neighborhoods."
Construction of the 1111 Sunset project is expected to finish in 2028, said Caroline Riley, speaking on behalf of the developers, Palisades Capital Partners.
Though plans are not finalized, the project would include:
• Nearly a million square feet of space spread over three towers, ranging from 17 to 49 stories, and numerous low-rise buildings.
• At least 737 residences, 76 of which would be reserved for low-income tenants. The residences would be spread over numerous low-rise buildings and a 31-and 49-story tower.
• A 180-room hotel, maybe. If the 17-story hotel is scrapped, the developers could boost the number of residential units to 827, Riley said.
• 48,000 square feet of office space and 95,000 square feet of retail and commercial space oriented to Sunset Boulevard.
The cost has not been officially released, but it has been previously estimated at $1 billion.
The site once served as the Metropolitan Water District Headquarters from 1963 to 1997, according to an unsuccessful historic landmark application It was then sold to a Korean church before the property went into bankruptcy in 2014.
Real Estate Roundup
Garvanza
A Craftsman bungalow used in the film “Ford v Ferrari” has quickly found a buyer about a month after it was listed, Dirt reported. The modest 3-bedroom on Meridian Street was listed in mid-May for $1.25 million and went into escrow 28 days later. The home was the film location for the character of race car driver/mechanic Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale.
Glassell Park
Construction is expected to begin early next year on 37 small-lot homes on the site of a former Mormon church, according to IHP Capital Partners and Comstock Homes. The three-story homes will range in size from 1,650 square feet to 1,740 square feet and will include 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached two-car garages. Prices have not yet been announced. The site adjacent to the 2 Freeway was once home to a Latter-day Saints church, which was destroyed by a fire in July 2015.
Los Feliz
Madeleine Sackler, an award-winning filmmaker and heiress to the OxyContin fortune, sold her 4-bedroom Spanish Revival home for $3.4 million, Dirt reported. That's a $400,000 over what she paid 2.5 years ago. The buyer is professional gamer Ludwig Ahgren, better known as just Ludwig.
Silver Lake
A home said to be built by William Mulholland has been listed for $2.188 million, Dirt reported. This was that same Mulholland who oversaw the building of the Los Angeles Aqueduct in the early 1900s, which provided the water needed by a fast-growing city. The 3-bedroom Spanish-style home on Kenilworth Avenue was one of Mulholland's lesser known projects. It was built in 1929 after his career ended with the St. Francis Dam disaster.
