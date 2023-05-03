Hello Wednesday!
We have a winner! Leslie Gray will receive a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park as the winner of our first Eastsider Giveaway. Only subscribers to the Daily Digest are eligible to win, so encourage your friends to sign up. Our next giveaway will be held later this month.
📷 Eastside Scene
Solano Canyon: A grey heron perched on a tennis court fence appears to be waiting for a match to begin. "Perhaps he was hoping to catch a game but there were no players [Monday] morning because of the rain," said Vivienne OBrien, who shared her photo.
📢 News
Man wounded in shooting
Cypress Park: One man was injured after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Cypress Avenue, police said. The Eastsider
And the new name for L.A. County-USC Medical Center is ...
Boyle Heights: L.A. County-USC Medical Center was officially renamed Los Angeles General Medical Center -- aka Los Angeles General -- during a ceremony held Wednesday in the shadow of the iconic structure, The Eastsider reported.
NORTHEAST L.A.
On-demand bus service now does almost 500 rides a day in Northeast L.A.
After operating for nearly two years in Northeast Los Angeles, Metro Micro, the door-to-door public transportation system, is racking up large numbers of riders, according to the Metro official who started the service.
Metro Micro works a bit like Uber or Lyft - except that every ride is shared. Riders can hail a ride through an app or website or by calling 323-GO-METRO. The vehicles carry up to 10 passengers and will them pick up and drop them off where requested. Customers pay through the app or with a Metro TAP card while boarding.
The Metro Micro service now averages almost 500 rides every weekday in the Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale Zone, which also includes Cypress Park, Silver Lake, Glassell Park, and Atwater Village.
When these short, dark blue buses started tooling around our area in June of 2021, Rani Narula-Woods, the Metro strategic initiatives superintendent behind the program, expected Northeast L.A. to be among the top-performing zones in the Metro Micro System, she said. And it has been.
The top pick-up and drop-off points also match the predictions, she said. The most frequent stops have been other transit connections - especially the Highland Park stop along the Metro L Gold Line. Aside from transit connections, the other main stops have been for shopping - especially Downtown Glendale (including the Galleria and the Americana), with Eagle Rock Plaza coming in second.
Regionally, Metro Micro started six years ago and welcomed its millionth rider last March. Though the fare was expected to go up by now, it’s still only $1.
EAST L.A.
Upgrade coming to Olympic, Whittier boulevards
Work will soon begin to replace the roadway along parts of busy Olympic and Whittier boulevards, a project that will take a year to complete and require lane closures and other disruptions.
Community meetings are still taking place, but preliminary work could begin soon, with construction expected to be finished in the Summer of 2024, said Steven Frasher, Department of Public Works spokesman.
The estimated $16 million project involves:
- Removing and putting down new pavement on a 2.5-mile stretch of Whittier Boulevard between the 710 Freeway on the west and Montebello, near Garfield Avenue, on the east.
- On Olympic Boulevard, pavement will be replaced on 2.1 miles from Indiana Street on the west to Goodrich Boulevard on the east.
- The project will also include sidewalk improvements, including upgrading curb cuts. Parkway improvements and traffic signal upgrades are also part of the project.
Public Works will break up the road work into phases to reduce the impact on surrounding businesses and residents, and, when possible, crews will work at night, Frasher said. He added that plans also call for avoiding work during the holiday shopping season.
The public is invited to a community meeting on the project on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 pm at Montebello Park Elementary Cafeteria, 6300 Northside Drive.
📒 Notebook
Mysterious string of tree arsons subside
A plague of small fires across Glassell Park, Mount Washington and Silver Lake seems to have faded away, just as mysteriously as it flared up a month ago. L.A. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott confirmed an abrupt drop of trees fires, but said an investigation still continues into the string of apparent arsons in March and early April that mainly targeted cypress trees.
The area covered by L.A. Fire Station No. 56 at the north end of Silver Lake had only had one tree fire reported in the month of April, Scott said - down drastically from at least 17 tree fires in the month of March. A similar pattern of fires in Glassell Park and the Mount Washington area also seems to have dropped, as have fire reports of trees fires in Nextdoor.com and other social media.
New San Fernando Road bike lanes
Cypress Park: The L.A. Department of Transportation added a third-of-a-mile of new bike lanes to a section of San Fernando Road during a repaving project, reports Streetsblog. The lane is located along the Rio de Los Angeles State Park. Although the bike lane is a start, it falls short of what's needed, says Streetsblog writer Joe Linton. Linton observed cyclists riding on the wide sidewalk in front of the park instead of the unprotected lane
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, May 4
Silver Lake: Dance to reggaeton and hip hop at Los Globos for a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Friday, May 5
Highland Park: Connect with local brands and artists at Story Shop. This free, one-day event will feature brands: Kindness, Play it by Ear, Rosier, and Natashia Miyazaki.
