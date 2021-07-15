Hello!

Today, The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider a historic landmark nomination for the former Ozawa Japanese boarding house and the Obayashi Employment Agency in East Hollywood.

EASTSIDE SCENE

The Downey Pool is one of two public pools where kids and adults can cool off in Lincoln Heights.

NEWS & NOTES

COVID: Los Angeles residents -- whether vaccinated or not -- will again be required to wear masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings beginning Saturday night, health officials announced today.

Silver Lake: The California Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to review the case of a man convicted of the grisly 2008 murder of a handyman.

El Sereno: Barrio Action Youth and Family Center was briefly in the political spotlight earlier this week when it hosted Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was in town to tout the state's new budget. In addition to Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congressman Jimmy Gomez and 14th District Councilmember Kevin de Leon were on hand for the ceremony.

Eagle Rock: It's been slow going rebuilding the football team at Eagle Rock High in the wake of the pandemic. Coach Andy Moran said summer workouts began with 76 players instead of the usual 120. "I think kids found other things to do with their life and lived without football."

THE LATEST

The state budget has extra millions for the Eastside

A pedestrian bridge under a freeway offramp in Atwater Village. Renovations to a landmark synagogue in Boyle Heights. An event space, a splash pad, and other amenities for a park in East Los Angeles.

These are among the projects on the Eastside that are now getting state funding under a spending package signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The so-called California Comeback Plan includes more than $31 million for projects in Eastside neighborhoods. In most cases, money from other sources will be needed to finish the projects.

Here's a brief rundown of the projects:

Breed Street Shul, Boyle Heights: $14.9 million

Seismic retrofitting of the historic synagogue and conversion of the basement for offices, social services and performance and exhibit space.

Colorado Bridge Undercrossing East Bank River Way Project, Atwater Village - $5 million

A 500-foot-long pedestrian riverway crossing under Colorado Street.

Athletic field refurbishment, Rio de Los Angeles State Park, Cypress Park - $4.75 million

Details are not yet available for this project.

Self Help Graphics & Art, Boyle Heights - $4 million

Improvements to the building, a former fish-packing plant, that is over a century old.

Salazar Park, East Los Angeles - $2 million

A modernization project includes a 20,000-square-foot plaza with a performance stage; an 8,000-square-foot outdoor multi-purpose event space and a new splash pad.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, Boyle Heights - $500,000

Details are not yet available for this project.

Read more in The Eastsider

Condo living near Griffith Park

This week's Now Asking looks at three condos in Los Feliz that will put you within walking distance of Griffith Park.

