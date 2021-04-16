Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It's Friday, finally. After a stretch of cool weather, things will heat up fast, temperatures expected to reach into the 80s on Sunday. Have a great weekend!

Now, read on for Friday's report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Toy dinosaurs as pandemic therapy

How have you coped with pandemic anxiety? Eastsider writer Brenda Rees of Eagle Rock found some relief with a new pastime: Creating a toy dinosaur playground in her front yard. "I was bored and itchy and freaked out. I needed to do something creative with my hands, but I’m no artist. I can’t sew. I don’t like baking bread. I’m a gardener," writes Brenda in a first-person story.

More room for restaurants

Several parking spaces along Figueroa Street in Highland Park have been converted into outdoor areas that can be used by restaurants and other businesses, reports The Eastsider.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Tracy Do

The LB House by Architect Stan Allen

The LB House, innovative work by renowned architect Stan Allen, is offered for sale for the very first time. Commissioned by artist Linda Burnham as her private residence, the home is tucked into a residential/commercial district at the border of Atwater and Glendale, a distinctive setting where NY-based Allen explored his vision of the SoCal dream.

• Find out more about this home

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sponsored by Danny Mahelka

Stunning New Construction modern homes with an unparalleled statement of vision & design blending harmonious spaces & luxury situated in prime Echo Park.

The enormous rooftop deck offers spectacular 360-degree views of Downtown, Dodger Stadium & beyond like no other.

• Find out more about these homes

Notebook

• Here's Your Shot: CORE, the emergency relief nonprofit, will operate a mobile vaccination unit at the Array Creative Campus in Echo Park on April 16, when first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given for free. 200 appointments will be available. The appointments, which are required, can be made by calling 626-470-7076.

• The Dodger season opener last week allowed fans to explore and enjoy $100 million worth of stadium improvements for the first time, reports Dodger Insider. A new center-field pavilion, concession stands, shops and kids areas were finished more than a year ago but were not accessible after the stadium closed during the pandemic.

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• April 16: Spring Festival Giveaway

• April 16: An Arrested Development Themed Drinking Game-Comedy Show

• April 17: Picture This! Live Animated Online Comedy 9 TO 5 ANNIVERSARY!

• Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. [Sponsored Listing]

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.