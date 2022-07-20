Hello!
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
News
Boyle Heights: A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning on East First Street. The Eastsider
Bad bridge behavior
Traffic was flowing again over the new Sixth Street bridge between Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. after another street takeover led to a crash involving at least three vehicles and forced police to close the span.
Video from the scene posted on YouTube and other social media channels showed the crash that occurred as a driver was performing a burnout around 11 p.m. Monday. Other drivers were spotted doing doughnuts and burnouts on the span as well.
It was at least the second takeover on the viaduct, which opened to traffic July 10 after years of construction.
There were no reports of any injuries, however, the driver of one car involved in Monday night's crash fled the area on foot, abandoning the damaged Dodge Charger. No arrests were immediately reported, but police closed the bridge following the crash.
Over the weekend, traffic was jammed on Saturday night as people got out of their cars to take selfies. video surfaced on social media showing drivers spinning their wheels and performing stunts on the bridge, also leaving the pavement scarred. Some people even crawled onto the ribbon-like arches that line the bridge so they could get elevated views of the action.
Update: A man walked into the LAPD Central Division station on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to driving the Dodge Challenger that crashed, said the LAPD. He has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, lying to officers and a hit-and-run misdemeanor.
Notebook
Boyle Heights - Not everyone is happy about a proposal to turn the former Sears building at Soto and Olympic into an enormous center for the homeless. The Los Angeles Times reports that developer Bill Taormina met with a hostile reaction at a recent public meeting, with neighbors yelling “Take that to Beverly Hills!” and holding up signs saying “No Sears Detention Center” and “Respect Our Community.” Taormina wants to put the “Los Angeles Life Rebuilding Center” in the landmark space, designed to house up to 10,000 homeless people and provide medical and mental health services, job training, immigration help and drug abuse diversion programs.
