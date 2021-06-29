Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today we welcome Taking the Reins, which uses horsemanship and natural science to foster confidence among at-risk girls, to our Atwater Village Neighborhood Guide.

Now, please read on for Tuesday's news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Today's News

• 28-year-old Sandra Chico has been arrested in connection with the death of her three children in their East L.A. home. Chico is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. The Eastsider

• Crews broke ground in Highland Park on what is expected to be the largest "tiny home village" in California, with 224 beds in prefabricated cabins for homeless persons. The Eastsider

Trout season on the L.A. River?

Steelhead trout used to swim up and down the L.A. River. Downstream to the salty Pacific Ocean to grow and live, then upstream toward the cold fresh waters of the San Gabriel Mountains to spawn. But 1940 was the last recorded time that a steelhead trout was caught there.

But now, after more than 80 years, environmentalists are trying to bring the trout back to the L.A. River. It would be the latest effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat for wildlife -- and people.

“Trout love the same conditions that people want when they kayak,” said a river advocate.

More in The Eastsider

Make way for the bus

Traffic is normally slow going on Alvarado Street (okay, it's usually a mess). But starting this week traffic may start moving a bit faster -- for bus riders. Transit officials say new bus-only lanes will make for a speedier trip on a nearly 2-mile section of Alvarado between Echo Park and Westlake during the morning and evening rush hours.

More in The Eastsider

Get those masks back on

If you think we have left the pandemic behind, we've got bad news for you. L.A. County health officials on Monday "strongly" recommended that everyone -- including those who are vaccinated -- wear masks in indoor public places due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, a highly contagious mutation of COVID-19. The guidance comes less than two weeks after most indoor mask requirements were lifted.

More in The Eastsider

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $41,000 slice on a 1-bedroom Mount Washington cottage; a $50,000 cut on a Silver Lake Traditional; and a $100k chop on a Lincoln Heights Victorian.

More in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Notebook

Boyle Heights: Metro has opened a free, public vaccination site at 339 N. Fickett St. near east Cesar Chavez Avenue. This site will have the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The mobile site will accept walk-ups but appointments are available.

Correction: Monday's newsletter contained an item about a zoning change in Monterey Hills. That's wrong. The zoning change applies to Hermon. The Hermon Neighborhood Council requested the change to correct an error made more than 20 years ago when a stretch of businesses in the 5800 block of Monterey Road was incorrectly rezoned to residential.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• June 30: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

• June 30: C.O.L.A. 2021

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.