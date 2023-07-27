Good Evening!
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: Any duck will tell you that Belvedere Park Lake is the place to be during hot days like these. Photo by Monica Rodriguez
📢 News
Assault suspect charged
East L.A.: A 21-year-old man was charged today with attacking eight women in the East Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles areas within less than a week. The Eastsider
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby is hosting a four-course meal of desserts from local L.A. pastry chefs this Friday and Saturday. Erika Chan of Glassell Park's Dunsmoor and Leah Fierro of Eagle Rock's Milkfarm will serve up a tasting menu of sweets and cheese.
Highland Park: Beef Burgers are back at Burgerlords. After three years of vegan fare, Bugerlords said in an Instagram post that they want their "community to be able to dine together, rather than someone feel excluded." Vegan options are still available as well.
East L.A.: Asadero Chikali closed last weekend temporarily after a reckless driver crashed into their storefront and fled the scene as their vehicle caught fire — burning the establishment down with it. No one was injured, but the owners told L.A. TACO that their insurance only covers their taco truck, so they are looking to raise funds through GoFundMe to rebuild.
Glassell Park: The Los Angeles Times spoke with Glassell Park residents about the new restaurants, like Dunsmoor and Bub and Grandma's, that have sparked controversy and protests around gentrification. While their opinions varied, one thing was true for everyone writer Lucas Kwan Peterson spoke with — parking in the area has become untenable.
Highland Park: Eater LA wrote about the lasting impact of Salvadoran restaurant Las Cazuelas on North Figueroa St. over the past 38 years. It's not only a restaurant but the "watering hole" for the community, even after the challenges posed by COVID-19 and gentrification.
Bon Appétit asked L.A. TACO's Javier Cabral about the 12 best tacos in Los Angeles. His Eastside picks included Boyle Heights' Mariscos Jalisco, Santa Cecilia Restaurant, and Birriería El Jalicience and El Sereno's Los Dorados.
Los Feliz: A couple that had their first date at Messhall a decade ago were recently married — and they even have the same initials, M and H. The restaurant celebrated the two on their Instagram.
In the never-ending showdown between New York City and Los Angeles, Grubstreet writer E. Alex Jung feels he goes “native Eastsider” every time he visits. By that, Jung means drinking at Silver Lake’s El Cid and eating salads at Los Feliz’s All Time or chicken from Kismet. But he feels that Eagle Rock’s Capri Club feels much like East Williamsburg, given its “chaotic contention for space.”
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 28
Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Saturday, July 29
Boyle Heights: Learn more about your Mexican ancestors at Finding Your Roots in Mexico, a presentation by historian and genealogist John Schmal.
Echo Park: There's a Queer Writing Meetup happening at the park. Come with ideas in mind or a desire to write. Snacks and water will be provided.
Echo Park: Watch "moving images are still images," an experimental film screening and performance platform at Heavy Manners Library.
Los Feliz: Check out A Comedy Show LA in a secret location. The show will take place in a backyard garden featuring comics from The Tonight Show, SNL, and more.
Elysian Valley: Lend a hand in the Bowtie Wetland Demonstration Project and join in on the 3rd workshop of the 4 part series, Sowing Seeds & Growing Plants. Learn about plant propagation and get hands experience and help create a micro-nursery.
Sunday, July 30
Highland Park: Clean out your closet and swap for new clothes at the Community Clothing Exchange.
Lincoln Heights: Sample the favorites from Zef BBQ pitmasters during Barbecue Showdown Eat & Greet.
Silver Lake: Celebrate a Big Gay Sunday and enjoy a day filled with live drag, live music, tarot readings, massage treatments, and a soundbath.
I wanted to mention that my colleague, Monica Rodriguez, Editor of our East LA Weekly newsletter, will appear in “Dan Guerrero's Happy Hour” via Zoom and Facebook Live tonight (Thursday, July 26) at 7 pm. Guerrero, a producer of TV programming and cultural events, began the bi-monthly program after the start of the pandemic to keep people connected to LA Casa de Cultura y Artes.
Join Guerrero, Monica and Jesús Sanchez, Publisher of The Eastsider, for a conversation about the East L.A. Weekly and The Eastsider.
For the Zoom registration page click here and for the Facebook Event page click here.
