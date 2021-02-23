Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

After Monday's one-day heat wave (the high hit 85 degrees!), the rest of the week should gradually cool down, with highs in the 70s and upper 60s.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News:

• Motorcyclist killed in 5 Freeway crash near Elysian Park

• Boyle Heights COVID vaccination site highlights plague of line-jumpers

There have been three killings near the Avenue 60 exit since last October

The exit off the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway near the Hermon Dog Park is a "challenging area when it comes to safety and visibility" said one city official, according to The Eastsider. A relative of one of the victims wants surveilance cameras installed to make the area safer.

Skate shops are rolling through the pandemic

Skate shop owners say it's been hard to keep skateboards in stock, and there's been a noticeable increase in female shoppers. Brenda Rees talked to shop owners in Eagle Rock and East Hollywood for this week's Biz Buzz.

Echo Park's "Purple Bus" went up in flames on Monday

The RV was one of the many vehicles parked around Echo Park Lake that had been turned into homes by "vehicle dwellers." The Purple Bus -- by the nature of its color and size -- had become a familiar neighborhood sight over the years. No injuries were reported, The Eastsider said.

Nearly 20,000 LA residents have died from COVID

The county is approaching the "terrible milestone" as case numbers, infection rates and hospitalizations continue to tumble from the highs seen during the winter surge, reports The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's batch of Real Estate Reductions include a $75,000 cut on a Silver Lake duplex and a $85,000 chop on a Glassell Park condo.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sponsored by Jovelle Schaffer

North Hollywood Mid-Century Charmer

Sited on a peaceful corner, this 1950s 3-bed, 2-bath pool home is the perfect retreat. A suburban oasis with a swimming pool and privacy from cypress trees and budding bougainvillea.

• Find out more about this home

Notebook

Lincoln Heights AIDS memorial makeover running behind

The $850,000 renovation of The Wall Las Memorias was to have been finished last year after six months of work. But COVID infections among the construction crew; material shortages and problems with lighting plagued the memorial to AIDSvictims. Now, renovations to the Lincoln Park site appear to be nearing completion, said Las Memorias executive director Richard L. Zaldivar in a recent email. If all goes according to plan, the work could be finished as soon as next month, with a dedication planned for September.

Upcoming Events

Go here for details and more events

Feb 24: Free Electronics 101 For Kids Virtual Workshop Series

Feb 24: Intro to Basketry

Sponsored by Cal State LA

Feb 25: Jean Burden Poetry Reading, featuring Claudia Rankine

Over the course of a career in which she has produced five books of poetry, three plays, numerous video collaborations, and several edited anthologies, Claudia Rankine’s work has become recognizable for defying literary genre and social injustice alike.

Feb 25: Planetary Liberation through Activation: Mapping, Dreaming, and Creating in the Ecocene

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.