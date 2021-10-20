Hello There!

EASTSIDE SCENE

A burst of color by the L.A. River in Atwater Village. Thanks to Carol Sanchez for the photo.

NEWS

Councilman suspended

City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was suspended from office by a divided LA City Council today, hours before he entered a not-guilty plea to federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from his time serving on the county Board of Supervisors. The Eastsider

Olympic Gold Medalist sentenced

Boxing legend Paul Gonzales, who won a gold medal during the 1984 L.A. Olympics and has coached at an East L.A. youth boxing program, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in state prison after pleading no contest to lewd acts with two teenage girls. ABC7

Dodger win

The Dodgers scored a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The victory cut the Dodgers' deficit in the best-of-seven series to two games to one. Game 4 is being played tonight, also at Dodger Stadium. The Athletic

THE LATEST

Echo Park artist celebrates a lifetime of work

Margaret Garcia has worked as a painter, muralist and glass artist. Her work has been collected by several museums. She's tutored fellow artists, curated Day of the Dead exhibits and taught art to the incarcerated.

Now, at age 70, Garcia will be the subject of her first solo museum exhibit, "Arte Para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia," at the Museum of Ventura County. The show, which opens next month, will feature 70 artworks -- one for each year of her life.

What will Garcia do after such an honor? Keep working, of course.

"I have more time in me and the ability to be productive," said the Boyle Heights native. "Yes, I have more things I want to say!”

Read more in The Eastsider

Where did the cat food go?

The canned cat food shelves at Vons in East Hollywood have been pretty empty on recent visits. There hasn’t been much at the Albertsons in Los Feliz either. Shortages have also been noted at the Glassell Park Super A and El Super in Highland Park. In fact, people were having a hard time finding pet food all over North America, Reuters reported over the summer.

But the Eastside pet food shortage appears to be limited to some brands of canned cat food. You know. The only kind your cat will eat.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Branching out to Silver Lake

Treehaus, the Atwater Village apparel, home goods and gift boutique, will hold a grand opening on Friday, Oct. 22 for its second location in Silver Lake. The new store at 3116 W. Sunset Blvd. will carry an edited version of the original location, with a few unique items. The grand opening from 10 am to 2 pm will feature a book signing with local author Stacy Michelson of “Eat This Book.”

Sleep Over

City Councilman Kevin de Leon will have a sleepover tonight with other public officials at Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village, a temporary homeless shelter in Highland Park featuring 8-foot x 8-foot prefabricated cabins. De Leon -- who is running for office to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti -- said he will have dinner, shower and sleep in the tiny homes to prove that housing can be made comfortably and economically for the unhoused community. De Leon's sleep over comes a few months after fellow LA City Councilman Bob Councilman Bob Blumenfield spent a night in one of the 64-square-foot units in Tarzana. Who will be the next councilmember to hold a Tiny Home Village pajama party?

Found

The 78-year-old woman who went missing last week in Lincoln Heights has been found, the LAPD announced Tuesday. No further details were released.

Got Art?

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CALENDAR

Oct. 21: Peacock: A Comedy Show

October 23: Monterey Hills Fall Festival

Oct. 23: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 23: ‘The Soldier Dreams’ & ‘Never Swim Alone’

Oct. 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

