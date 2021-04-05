Hello, Monday!

Eastside Scene

The sunset as viewed from Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

• Solo car crash kills one man along I-5 by Griffith Park

Time is running out to vote in the April 6 L.A. neighborhood council elections

Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Rampart Village and Silver Lake will hold elections on April 6. But you need a mail-in ballot to vote. Details in The Eastsider

Former LA Councilman Jose Huizar wants his trial delayed until 2022

The ex-14th District Councilman is charged in a 41-count racketeering indictment alleging he accepted $1.5 million in bribes from developers, reports The Eastsider. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

L.A. rattled by a trio of Monday morning quakes



The largest -- a sharp, magnitude 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey -- was at 4:44 a.m., about a mile east-northeast of Lennox, reports The Eastsider.

Boyle Heights and Silver Lake Catholic schools to close

Assumption School in Boyle Heights and St. Francis of Assisi School in Silver Lake will close at the end of this school year and their students assigned to other nearby campuses, reports The Eastsider.

The East LA Library will reopen for limited service

It's one of the 30 LA County Library branches that will reopen April 19, with capacity restricted to 50%, reports The Eastsider. The LA City library system, however, has not said when any of its branches might reopen.

Eagle Rock garage fire extinguished

Two persons in fair condition were taken to the hospital from the Saturday morning fire on Delevan Drive, reports The Eastsider.

Real Estate Monday

Actor John Cho paid $3.6 million to buy the Los Feliz home of singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett of the Eeels, reports Dirt. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Notebook

• Griffith Park: Large Easter Sunday crowds forced the temporary closure of the city's largest park, reports NBC4.

• Crash: Five people suffered minor injuries after a Metro bus and vehicle collided Sunday night on Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, said LAFD.

• Elysian Park: A Saturday night blaze scorched about a quarter-acre of vegetation near the Stadium Way exit off the southbound 5 Freeway, said LAFD.

Calendar

• April 6: How Do Our Cities Prepare for the Post-Apocalypse?

• April 6: Where Are the Stars? Light Pollution In Our Ecosystems

Go here for details and more events

