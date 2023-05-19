It's Friday!
📸 Eastside Scene
Highland Park -- The stores have changed but "The Coldest Beer in Town" sign remains at Figueroa and Avenue 59. Thanks to Merrill Shindler for the photo.
📢 News
Man found dead in burning car
Los Feliz: A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside one of three parked cars that caught fire, also damaging an adjacent two-story residence in the 2000 block of North Edgemont Street. The Eastsider
Ballpark brawl
Dodger Stadium: One person was detained and another was rendered unconscious during a brawl outside the center field entrance of Dodger Stadium involving multiple people. My News LA
Fire prone
Boyle Heights: A vacant house in Boyle Heights caught fire for what is at least the fourth time. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the blaze that broke out early this morning in the 400 block of Boyle Avenue. No injuries were reported. LAFD
MT WASHINGTON/GLASSELL PARK
Support, service and smiles
“If I saw a pregnant woman on the street, I’d go running after her with a bunch of business cards,” says Misty LaGrande with a laugh about her strong dedication to the organization she helped create three years ago.
MAEVE -- Mothers Alliance Equity Village Empowerment – established its first chapter in Los Feliz in 2020. Today, Maeve has 40 chapters across the country and every day more parents (mostly moms) are joining their local groups to find neighborhood support and friendship and to learn how to positively impact their community. There is no fee to join and membership is open to all parents no matter the age of the child.
One of the newest MAEVE chapters is Mt. Washington/Glassell Park; president Melody Jiggetts says her chapter has 100 members with about 15 joining weekly. New parents are looking for a local community connection especially if they don't have a 'built-in family', she says.
While most moms’ groups have a basic playgroup-like template, MAEVE offers educational parenting programs, advocates for community involvement, and makes sure parents have opportunities to connect without kids in tow. And it’s all done on a hyper-local scale.
Jiggetts describes recent parent’s night out at the Highland Park Bowl and regular meetups at the Verdugo Bar. Moms and kids have a weekly session at Playlab in Eagle Rock or picnics at Cleland Park and the group holds virtual workshops.
The service component is a big draw. MAEVE chapters stock community fridges, organize diaper drives, create little lending libraries, sponsor needy families at holiday times, and make Valentines for folks at the local senior center.
"That’s the thing we want: Kids playing together, working together and helping each other,” Jiggetts said. “And that goes for us adults, too."
MONTECITO HEIGHTS
Connecting land and sea at Audubon Center
How did a person who has a deep affinity for oceans with an undergraduate degree in marine biology … end up on, well, dry land?
“What we are doing on land affects the ocean,” says Evelyn Serrano, the new director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park. She chats under a pepper tree uphill from her office. Formerly a program manager at the Center, Serrano embraces the challenge of heading up the small organization that, over it's 20 years, has become a vital part of the community – human and natural.
“Everything is connected,” Serrano continues. “There is a notion that the people right next to the ocean are the only ones who affect the ocean, when really what we are doing all the way over here matters. I want people to understand that everything is interconnected.”
A native Angeleno who grew up in South Los Angeles, Serrano graduated from Cal State Santa Cruz and then landed a gig at the California Science Center, where she spent 12 years working in educational positions. She also studied for her Masters in Conservation Biology from Cal State Fullerton.
Now, Serrano spends a lot of time outside, checking on the status of the native plant nursery, a joint partnership with Theodore Payne Foundation. The nursery, closed to the public, houses plants to restore the surrounding habitat.
In addition to staying in touch with former director, Marcos Trinidad, Serrano relies on a core of volunteers who have been involved in the park before Audubon built the Center about 20 years ago. "That support has been amazing, especially those who come to our habitat restoration events."
“One of our big challenges is staffing, and we want to be open to the public more, but we are limited with what we can do,” explains Serrano. Another goal: get a pollinator garden planted
Serrano has planned various events for the year, including family movie nights, community science projects and bird walks. An annular eclipse on October 14 will be a big deal at the Center since it falls on a Saturday morning.
Lately, visitors seek information about native plants. Serrano happily guides them.
“I hope that anyone who visits us has a positive experience and will be ambassadors of the center.”
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Down on the farm
Got a few moments to spare for some farm work?
Avenue 33 Farm, an honest-to-goodness farm in Lincoln Heights which also has a partnership at LALA Farm (LA Leadership Academy Farm) a learning space for middle and high school students, has volunteer opportunities which can deepen your appreciation of where food actually comes from.
LALA Farm has weekly free produce distribution, but since students are out of school, volunteers are especially needed for unloading, bagging and handing out produce.
In addition, Ave 33 Farm has a variety of more physically demanding chores for volunteers: planting, weeding, carrying mulch and other needs of the season.
-- By Brenda Rees
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
The actor Tyler Blackburn - aka, Caleb Rivers in the series “Pretty Little Liars” - has listed his 101-year-old cottage for just under $2 million, Dirt reported. The actor bought the Tudor-inspired home in early 2015 for $965,000, and has since had some work done on it.
East Hollywood
A plan has emerged to turn the former Staples office store at the corner of Santa Monica and Vermont Avenue into a Filipino supermarket with at least one eatery. The applicant is a representative from Island Pacific Market, a Filipino supermarket chain with 26 locations, mostly in California. The former office supply store has stood empty since 2019.
Echo Park
A six-story apartment building has been proposed for a parking lot at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace, according to a building permit application. The project would include 69 apartments, eight of which would be affordable, over two levels of underground parking and a lobby.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- A secluded garden oasis in Highland Park
- "Perfect" home in Silver Lake
- A bungalow in Glassell Park
- Private paradise in Frogtown
- Historic home in Angelino Heights
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend -- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Saturday, May 20
Elysian Heights: Enjoy a Concert Under the Stars and save arts in public education. Eat, drink, dance to live music, and get a Tarot+Spiritual reading.
Silver Lake: Bring the family for an afternoon of live music, food, games and crafts at Neighborhood Nursery School's 71st Annual Spring Fair.
Sunday, May 21
Eagle Rock: Start an experimental art workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Drawing Out of the Box will take place every Sunday at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock until June 11th.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans won't want to miss the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House featuring an HO scale-model railroad set amid a 5,000-square-foot miniature landscape.
Northeast LA: Explore Heritage Square, the L.A. Police Museum and the Lummis Home during the Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is free.
👋 That's It!
Well, it's officially sprummer. The time between spring and summer. Daylight is longer, days are pleasant and nights cool.
I just made up that word. And I plan to make up more. Watch out. In the meantime, welcome Sprummer!
-- Brenda Rees
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
