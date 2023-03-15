Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today is the Ides of March, the day in 44 BCC that Julius Caesar was murdered, which reminds me of a joke: Julius Caesar walks into a bar, holds up two fingers and says "Five beers, please!"
Now on to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: Donna Tarzian turned her car around to take a closer look -- and a photo -- after spotting goats grazing on a hillside lot. We're glad she did. Perhaps its time to print up some "I Brake for Goats" bumper stickers?
📣 News
River rescue
Boyle Heights: A man who got stuck in the rain-swollen L.A. River near Washington Boulevard this afternoon was hoisted to safety by firefighters. L.A. Fire Department crews hoisted the unidentified man into a helicopter around 5:45 p.m. He appeared to be uninjured, but was showing effects of hypothermia, according to an LAFD spokesman. He was treated aboard the LAFD helicopter then taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.
Encampment cleanup
Echo Park: Residents of encampments near Alvarado Street and the 101 Freeway underpass are being moved into the Hotel Silver Lake, according to the office of City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez. Other former unhoused residents of the motel, however, are apparently being moved out, according to a Tweet from Fairfax Mutual Aid. Council District 13 office said they were not part of the decision to move people out. The mayor's office did not respond to questions by press time.
Man sentenced on child exploitation charges
Echo Park: Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week for using an online messenger app last year to attempt to sexually traffic two children -- ages 7 and 9 -- and for distributing sexually explicit images of children, according to the U.S. Attorney. Dorame was also sentenced to a lifetime period of supervised release and ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution to 11 victims. Dorame pleaded guilty last October to one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 14 years old and one count of distribution of child pornography.
ECHO PARK
Neighbors fight to keep the Echo Park Lake fence
Though the days seem numbered for the chainlink fence around Echo Park Lake, some neighbors want to keep it – or replace it with a nicer fence.
“I’m 84 years old, and I just want to feel safe,” said Dolores De Angelis, a retired music teacher residing at a senior living community across the street from the park.
The chainlink fence first went up in March 2021, when the city cleared out a large homeless encampment along the lake's west bank, and the park was closed for the next couple of months. Former City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell kept the barrier in place.
But new City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez says he plans to take it down. His office has recruited volunteers to canvas the neighborhoods around the park to solicit feedback, according to Council District 13 office spokesman Nick Barnes-Batista.
Meanwhile, De Angelis and others are circulating a petition to keep the fence and upgrade it to wrought iron.
One supporter, Michael Bansuelo, a retired Navy man living in Angelis’ building, said he remembers the days of the park encampment.
“It was becoming dangerous,” he said. “A lot of drug deals were going on. They were destroying the park by defecating.”
De Angelis said she is also concerned about a possible rise in crime if the fence comes down: the kind of problems that predated the encampments - gangs, prostitution, drug dealing, etc.
“The fence is working,” she said. “In the two years the fence has been up, crime has decreased. There is a calmness here.”
The Echo Park Neighborhood Council, however, still wants the barrier removed.
“Our position has been that this park was designed as an open space, has remained that way for one hundred years, and should remain that way,” said a statement from the council.
Soto-Martínez says his office has been gearing up to ensure that people will be able to get housing and services before an encampment can grow again in the park.
Soto-Martinez has outreach meetings scheduled this week as the fence near its third anniversary:
En español, el jueves, 16 de marzo a las 5 pm, en El Centro del Pueblo, 1157 Lemoyne St.
In English, on Saturday, March 18, at 3 pm, at the Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N Alvarado St.
Virtual meeting - date and time to be disclosed
SILVER LAKE
Tanning salon feels the burn over mural
Silver Lake takes its murals and musical legends seriously. That’s what Sugared + Bronzed, a hair removal and airbrush tanning salon, learned recently after a mural that included images of the late indie singer Elliott Smith was painted over at the chain’s new store at Sunset Boulevard and Parkman Avenue.
The Santa Monica-based chain was heavily criticized on NextDoor, and someone even set up a parody Instagram account over the issue to “give them shit and not let them erase what they’ve done,” said a response from the fake account holder.
The company responded, saying "We have absolutely heard the frustration and disappointment from the community" and noted that the previous tenant, Floyd's Barbershop, commissioned and owned the mural. The barbershop chain has also commissioned similar murals but with different imagery at some of its other stores.
Sugared + Bronzed has hired a female artist to paint a new mural that 'honors both Silver Lake and Elliott Smith."
This isn't the first time an Elliot Smith mural has been a source of controversy. A bar face some backlash after removing part of the Figure 8 mural (considered the original Elliott Smith mural) on Sunset Boulevard."
-- Jesus Sanchez
📒 Notebook
Trouble on the trains
Transportation: More and more people are avoiding Metro trains as drug use and crime in the rail system rises, the L.A. Times reported. One response from transit officials is a $122 million program of 300 unarmed “ambassadors” to report crimes and help passengers. But even as Metro Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins talked with reporters about it on a Gold Line train, a man in the next car was packing marijuana into a cigar wrapper. The ambassadors didn’t stop the man from throwing tobacco on the floor, and one of the new ambassadors on the train said she would just have to report the incident to law enforcement.
Pirate radio station KBLT returns for four-day reprisal
Silver Lake: KBLT pirate radio station is making a comeback after 25 years for a limited, four-day reprisal on Mixcloud. From March 16-19, listeners can tune in to hear many of the station's original DJs playing indie rock, punk rock, R&B and more. The station was founded by Sue Carpenter and originally broadcast from an apartment closet with a 40-watt transmitter and hand-built antenna. Carpenter chronicled her adventures in the book "40 Watts From Nowhere,” which was recently turned into an interactive theater experience. The Mixcloud livestream will take place in a recreation of the original KBLT studio off Sunset Boulevard.
Oscar winner sports local spectacles
Highland Park: Daniel Scheinert, co-director of the Academy Award-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once" made a statement with his outfit at the 2023 Oscars. Scheinert sported a unique pair of glasses from York Boulevard’s Society of the Spectacle. Scheinert and co-director Daniel Kwan -- known together as
The Daniels" -- talked about their work in a podcast recorded last year in a Highland Park studio near their homes.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Thursday, March 16
Cypress Park: Kids and teens are invited to participate in a 2BitCircus Eco-STEAM Workshop. Learn how to create Sustainable Circuits while using basic principles of electronics.
Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening listening to poems and short stories at The Pop-Hop. Wine and light snacks will be provided.
Friday, March 17
Highland Park: Do you believe in ghosts? Go on a ghost walk and paranormal tour at the LA Police Museum. Learn about LA's notorious crimes and investigate with Ghost Watch Paranormal.
East Hollywood: It's Dark 80s New Wave Nite at The Virgil. Invite friends or come alone and enjoy music from The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Depeche Mode, and more.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. One more Julius Caesar joke: Caesar notices that Brutus has a new nice new dagger and asks him where he got it. Brutus responds: "Traitor Joe's!"
-- Robert Fulton
