Echo Park: It's gosling season at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: Authorities have spent hours trying to arrest a man who barricaded inside an SUV after losing control of the vehicle during a pursuit. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE

Record breaking home sale

By Barry Lank

Echo Park: The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside last week was a four-bedroom contemporary on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake that sold for $3.8 million, according to Redfin. In fact, the Waterloo Street property, which sold for $300,000 above asking, appears to be the most expensive single-family home sale ever in Echo Park. The property also includes a guest house and pool.

East Hollywood: The frame is complete after about a year on a 68-unit residential building one from the Vermont/Beverly subway station, Urbanize said. The construction project at 4055 Oakwood Ave. now stands at its full five stories.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $50,000 slice off a Boyle Heights 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on an Angeleno Heights Craftsman and a $110,000 chop on a Silver Lake contemporary.

THE WEEKEND

Weather

You could not ask for better spring weather. Sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday April 15

Silver Lake: Spend some time at a community-friendly event celebrating Passover Seder.

Saturday April 16

Boyle Heights: Keep your four-legged friend healthy with a free wellness check and a visit to the Pet Food Pantry.

Mt Washington: I spy a bird! Bring your binoculars and walking shoes for a community bird walk at Debs Park.

El Sereno: Support Black farmers by shopping at the pop-up Prosperity Market.

Sunday April 17

Echo Park: Need to hone in on mindfulness? Practice your yoga outdoors with certified teachers at Echo Park Lake.

Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at the Friendship Buddies Comedy Show.

What's new on the menu at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium has been turned into a giant food court thanks to a variety of places to eat and drink across the ballpark.

The fans who attended Thursday's season opener against the Cincinnati Reds got a taste of several new food and drink items that aren't your traditional Dodger Dog, peanuts and beer.

Some of this season's new items:

• The Korean short rib bowl served at Base Bowls on the Field Level will have steamed rice topped with wok-fired beef and steamed broccoli.

• Mushroom pepperoni sausage pizza from California Pizza Kitchen will be sold at stands throughout the stadium.

• The Herradura Ultra Bar in Section 11 of the Reserve Level will feature specialty cocktails, including the herradura dodgerita.

• Aguas frescas will be available at several locations in several flavors: mango (with mango chunks, mango rim dip), horchata (with mazapan rim), strawberry-kiwi (strawberry chunks), pineapple (pineapple chunks, tamarindo rim).

• Funnel fries served with chocolate or raspberry syrup and powdered sugar available at the Dunkin stand on the Field Level and Trolly Treats on the Loge and Reserve Levels.

NOTEBOOK

Boyle Heights: St. Mary Catholic School will be closing down after 125 years, ABC7 reported. Much of the blame goes to a decline in the school’s enrollment, which has dropped 38% over the past five years. Similar declines in enrollment were also cited a year ago when six other Catholic elementary schools were shut down, including Assumption School in Boyle Heights and St. Francis of Assisi School in Silver Lake.

ONE LAST THING

Vegan Easter: Kitchen Mouse in Highland Park celebrates Easter with the cutest bunny-shaped cupcakes, donuts and other plant-based treats.

