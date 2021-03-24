Hello!

After a warm and breezy Wednesday, prepare for a cool and cloudy Thursday, with the temperature expected to top out at 60 degrees.

Eastside Scene

A tree toppled across Marathon Street near Rosemont Avenue in Echo Park early Tuesday night as gusty winds blew across Los Angeles. No one was injured. But when that tree fell at about 6:30 pm, it uprooted a chunk of sidewalk.

The Latest

Wednesday's Breaking News

• Homeless advocates gather at Echo Park Lake to protest closure

• LA fails to deter illegal dumping as tons of trash pile up in public places, report says

• Dodger fans headed for new guidelines at the stadium this season

News veteran Alex Cohen talks about the news business, working from home and life in Atwater Village

The long-time public radio reporter now covers politics for cable TV channel Spectrum News 1. “What I try to keep in mind is that I am grateful to have a job where I can set an example for my children about what's important in the world,” said Cohen in an interview with The Eastsider.



Notebook

• A Griffith Park overlook that will be named in memory of the late Councilman Tom LaBonge will be called the Tom LaBonge Panorama.

• The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council will hold a virtual candidate's forum on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 pm to introduce those running in next month's election. Voters must apply for mail-in-ballots by April 6 in order to vote in the April 13 election.

Calendar

• March 24: Lincoln Heights Urban Trees Initiative Community Meeting

• March 24: Intro to Basketry

• March 25: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

• March 25: All of Us or None of Us: Environmental Racism and Intersectionality at the Forefront

Go here for details and more events

