EASTSIDE SCENE

A man and his dog enjoy the sunset from Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Brush Fire

Montecito Heights: Firefighters took less than one hour to stop a quarter-acre fire that burned grass and heavy brush Thursday evening in the 4200 block of North Via Arbolada, according to the LA Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

GOOD TASTE

Pudding fans rejoice

A “next-generation pudding” store is opening today, Friday Nov. 26, along Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. This will be the second location for pudu pudu, which started selling its creative pudding concoctions across town in Venice.

The new Eastside location is in one of the storefronts along the 3800 block of Sunset that were renovated after being emptied out in 2019.

Innovative pudding combinations include “Sun Catcher” (spiced turmeric pudding, fresh pomegranate seeds, dusting of blue spirulina, edible hibiscus flowers, coconut crunch); “High on Life” (vegan hemp-chlorella pudding, green spirulina, cinnamon granola, coconut crunch, edible flowers, fresh blueberries and raspberries) and Midnight Mischief (three kinds of chocolate, orange pudding, and orange zest).

The Silver Lake pudu pudu is at 3820 Sunset Blvd.

Read more dining and drinking news from Echo Park, Elysian Valley Highland Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

CALENDAR

Nov 26: Dodgers Holiday Festival

Nov 27: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 28: Boyle Heights Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration

Nov. 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library

