📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Love is in the air and floating above a park bench on a blustery Valentine's Day. Thanks to Liz Gaffney for the photo.
📢 News
Standoff ends
East Los Angeles: A report of shots fired inside a residence prompted an hours-long standoff today, but a suspect was eventually taken into custody and there were no immediate reports of injuries. The Eastsider
Fire extinguished
El Sereno: A fire at a vacant commercial building in the 5400 block of Alhambra Avenue near Warwick Avenue was extinguished early this morning. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Teen goes missing
East L.A.: The Sherriff's Department is asking for help to find a 14-year-old boy last seen early Tuesday evening in the 500 block of North Rowan Avenue. Go here for a photo and details of the missing person.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS/MONTECITO HEIGHTS
Flat Top park plan in jeopardy
A nearly decade-old plan to have the City take over 36 acres of hilltop parkland may be dead.
A report before the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners on Thursday recommends rescinding a deal to acquire Flat Top, a chunk of undeveloped land with scenic vistas on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights.
This would be a blow to the neighborhood activists who fought off developers and then lobbied for the purchase of the land for preservation as public open space and, eventually, a city-owned park.
The report says the property has substantial property title issues that included encroachments and unpaid tax obligations, making it too costly for the City to adopt.
In 2014, the County granted $1.4 million to North East Trees, an environmental nonprofit, to buy the property from a church and act as a temporary caretaker until the city could take ownership. (Legal reasons prevented the county to give the money directly to the church, said people familiar with the negotiations).
Northeast Trees purchased the land, but the transfer to the city has been delayed for years over numerous issues, including the completion of a land survey. In the meantime, the land became a financial burden for the non-profit, and relations with local activists became strained. As early as 2016, activist Roy Payan -- who was instrumental in getting the land purchased -- said he had lost confidence in North East Trees.
The City eventually asked North East Trees simply to donate the land for free, with no financial encumbrances attached. Last October, North East Trees said no, explaining that it needed to be reimbursed for expenses and future obligations it has incurred since taking ownership of the property.
Mark Kenyon, who retired as Executive Director of North East Trees in December, denied there were any title or financial encumbrances against the property.
"Those were either misunderstandings on the part of the City Attorney or prior Council member, or issues since resolved by NET," Kenyon said.
If the city does not take the property, it cannot be used for real estate development under the terms of the county's grant, said Michael Ferraro, the President of North East Trees.
But the city was expected to provide the money and other resources for park amenities, security and maintenance.
Ferraro said his non-profit remains open to further discussions with Recreation and Parks, and would also accept other agencies taking over the property.
“This land could a crown jewel for the city,” Ferraro said.
NORTHEAST LA
ArroyoFest would turn the Pasadena Freeway into a cycling and walking paradise -- at least for a Sunday morning
Imagine the Arroyo Seco Parkway closed to vehicular traffic, flooded instead with pedestrians and cyclists, if only for a few hours. Sounds like a wild idea, right?
Well, you might be surprised to learn that the exact same scenario played out two decades ago, and a regional organization is looking to replicate the experience later this year.
In 2003, Occidental College Professor Robert Gottlieb organized the first ArroyoFest, which closed the Pasadena Freeway to motor vehicles for a few hours, letting cyclists and walkers takeover the major artery connecting Pasadena and Downtown L.A.
This year, the community organization ActiveSGV is spearheading the effort for a second ArroyoFest in October.
“Everyone I’ve encountered who was at the event speaks about how magical it was,” said Wes Reutimann, the Special Programs Director with ActiveSGV, who missed the original ArroyoFest. “It really left an indelible imprint on folks.”
The plan is to close the 110 to traffic from approximately Avenue 26 just north of the 5 Freeway to the highway’s terminus at Glernarm Street in Pasadena. The six-mile stretch would remain open for four hours on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 29 to cyclists, skaters, and pedestrians.
Reutimann says the event aims to promote different forms of mobility, raise awareness about the 83-year-old parkway -- one of the nation’s oldest freeways -- and educate the public about environmental and health issues.
City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez authored a resolution supporting ArroyoFest, but it still needs to be approved by the City Council.
Organizers still need the green light from Caltrans, but Reutimann remains hopeful.
“It’s providing people an opportunity to experience our built environment, our communities, our region in a really unique manner,” Reutimann said.
🗒️ Notebook
Vidiots jumps another hurdle
Eagle Rock: The new Vidiots theater has taken yet another step toward opening after the Area Planning Commission reaffirmed a set of conditions that will enable the theater to stay open until 1 am, according to Maggie Mackay, the executive director of Vidiots. These conditions were already granted at the end of 2020 in response to Vidiots’ request for a beer-and-wine permit. But the hearing had to be held again due to a lawsuit by a neighbor against the City. A status conference in that case is scheduled for the Superior Court on March 1. But Mackay said no further hearings are scheduled for Vidiots itself, which is still on track to open sometime early this year.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Feb 16
East LA: Register your teens to learn the basics of analog synthesis with MākMō's synth kits at East LA Library.
Glendale: Enjoy a couple date night at Mayor’s Bicentennial Park. The Pop-Up Park Picnic will feature self-guided digital activities for you and a partner.
Friday, Feb 17
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
