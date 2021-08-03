Hello!

THE LATEST

Preservationists and tenant rights activists team up over an old boarding house

The Ozawa Boarding House was nothing fancy, which is what you would expect of a boarding house. A row of small single rooms line both sides of narrow central hallways in the boxy two-story building on Virgil Avenue in East Hollywood.

But this unassuming building was one of several L.A. boarding houses that became anchors - and, in some cases, hiring halls - for many of the young Japanese men who came to Los Angeles to work as laborers and gardeners in the early part of 20th Century. And the property continues to serve as a boarding house today, with 23 rooms and four shared bathrooms inside two buildings.

Now, the property has been nominated as a historic landmark after tenant-rights activists and a Hollywood preservation group took an interest in the Ozawa and adjoining Joyce boarding houses.

The LA City College Swap meet will stay open

The past weekend was supposed to be the last for the L.A. City College Swap Meet in East Hollywood. But a new management company has stepped in at the last minute to keep the sprawling marketplace up and running. "I didn’t want to see the swap meet go," said the new manager.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $24,000 slice on a Victor Heights condo; a $50,000 cut on a Silver Lake 3-bedroom; and an Eagle Rock Traditional with a $73,000 price chop.

NOTEBOOK

Update: Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed in East L.A. on Sunday as 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel. The suspect or suspects remain at large.

Open Book: The L.A. Public Library has fully restored its regular weekday and weekend hours across its branches in the City of Los Angeles. However, the Benjamin Franklin branch in Boyle Heights is closed for maintenance.

El Sereno: Passengers on the El Sereno DASH bus will be able to select where they want to be dropped off along the route in addition to designated stops. The L.A. Department of Transportation said a test of the "on demand stops" program will begin this month.

Hermon: Local artists are encouraged to submit designs to decorate six utility boxes. Stipends range from $750 to $1,000. Submissions are due Sept. 30.

CALENDAR

Aug 3: East Hollywood National Night Out - Family Fun Night

Aug 5: Popular Kids Club w/ Matt Braunger, James Adomian + MORE!

