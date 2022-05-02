Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Perk up your week by taking advantage of our coffee promotion. See the details below.

Now, let's get you caught up with the latest news and prepared for what's coming up for the first week of May.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

Echo Park: Goslings take a dip at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Highland Park: Police were seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a motorist who struck a building at Figueroa and Avenue 56 in March while driving on the wrong side of the road. The Eastsider

Rampart Village: A car slammed into the Original Tommy's at Beverly and Rampart on Friday night. One person, said to be the driver, was taken to the hospital. KTLA

THE WEEK AHEAD

May 2 - May 8: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

Expect a gradual warm-up, with the week starting off with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lows 70s before temps rise in the low and mid 80s by midweek.

On The Agenda

May 2

Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Neighborhood Council will hold a Council District 1 candidate's forum. Public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez is running against incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June 7 primary.

May 3

Eagle Rock: The neighborhood council is scheduled to resume discussion on the problems with unleashed dogs at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center. Here's our story on the topic.

May 4

Glassell Park: The City Council will vote on allocating funds for speed tables on Verdugo Road in Glassell Park. What are speed tables? Here you go.

May 5

Silver Lake: The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to declare the Oliver House and the Loren Miller Residence as city landmarks.

The recreation and parks commission has three Eastside items on the agenda:

• East Hollywood: Accept 40 mature olive trees valued at about $30,000 from the L.A. Parks Foundation to restore the olive grove at Barnsdall Art Park.

• El Sereno: Spend $717,000 to replace two play areas and add new amenities and landscaping at the El Sereno Recreation Center.

• Elysian Valley: Approve a $1.8 million project to replace a playground, turf and other improvements at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center.

Some agenda items and meetings might be postponed or cancelled

Deadlines

May 6

Rental Assistance: Today is the last day for small businesses in the City of L.A. to apply for rental assistance grants to help recover from the pandemic.

Things To Do

Mon, May 2

Greek Theatre: Presented by the Netflix is Joke festival, check out comedian Larry David In Conversation.

Atwater Village: Get a taste of May releases at the Tam O'Shanter with The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. Be among the first to sip new Society bottlings.

Wed, May 4

East Los Angeles: May the Fourth be with you at the East Los Angeles Library for Star Wars Day. Celebrating all things Star Wars, children will receive a free book, make arts and crafts, and play games.

Thurs, May 5

Highland Park: Head to the Lodge Room and listen to Chinese singer Runqi Li.

Fri, May 6

Virtual: Take a cooking class with Jitlada's Chef Jazz Singsanong and learn how to cook Thai food. In honor of AAPI month, proceeds will be going to the Asian Youth Center.

Sat, May 7

Historic Filipinotown: Watch the lights go on at the new Eastern Gateway during a dedication ceremony with music, dancing and more.

Montecito Heights: Check out the Haunted Souls Bazaar at the Heritage Square Museum. From spirit photography, tarot reading, and shopping, there's plenty to do.

Los Feliz: Visit The Cummings Estate for a Garden Dialogue with Elysian Landscapes and the owner/architect

Sun, May 8

Elysian Valley: It's a Sock Hop! Bring socks, tampons, toiletries and your dancing shoes for a donation drive that will go to the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

Go Here for More Events

Here's how to get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee

More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.

Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.

Go here to sign up for your Reader Sponsorship & Free Coffee Beans

NOTEBOOK

El Sereno: BLM leader and college professor Melina Abdullah was ejected from a debate of mayoral candidates at Cal State L.A. L.A. Times

Huizar Trial: A judge has granted a delay until next year in the trial of former L.A. Councilman José Huizar on federal bribery and racketeering charges. Daily News

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake

A 1928 Tudor with modern design and an apartment with a private patio and yard.

Read More

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.