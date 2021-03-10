Hello!

Bundle up. Today's temps should peak in the mid 50s with showers and light rain expected.

Wednesday's Breaking News

• El Sereno shooting leaves one dead

Meet Highland Park's "Plant Mon"

What started off as a weekend gig selling plants at farmers markets has grown into a full time business for Highland Park resident Louis Easton - aka The Plant Mon. The care and respect that he shows "his babies," as he calls the plants, have helped him grow a fan base not just in his neighborhood but also across the country, reports The Eastsider.

The one-time home of an Echo Park sound sculptor is now a historic landmark

Stephan von Huene became known in the art world for his innovative acoustic and kinetic machines referred to as sound sculptures. Now, the former Echo Park home of the late artist has been declared a historic landmark, reports The Eastsider.

It's back to the classroom for LA Unified students

Classroom instruction for pre-school and elementary students would begin in mid-April and, by the end of April, for secondary students under a tentative agreement between LA Unified and its teachers' union, reports The Eastsider.

Notebook

• Alexia Teran, a current and founding board member of the Cypress Park Neighborhood Council, died over the weekend, according to the council. Teran, who was 79, was remembered as being a strong advocate for her community and the disabled. "For Alexia, like several advocates for people with disabilities, showing up in person to vote was a point of pride," said the East Area Progressive Democrats.

• A look at a surge in stolen vehicles this year found that Boyle Heights and North Hollywood lead all LA neighborhoods with highest number of reported thefts. 142 vehicles were stolen from each neighborhood during January and February, said Crosstown LA.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State address from an empty Dodger Stadium, reports Politico.

