Not only can it rain in L.A. in July, it can rain hard enough to trigger flash flood watches across the county. The first measurable rain in months dropped nearly a tenth of an inch in Downtown LA by this morning. That's not much but it was enough to rank this month as the third wettest July in L.A. since 1877. The rest of the week should be clear, with highs in the upper 80s.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: A murder suspect who barricaded himself in a house in the 1400 block of Warren Street for several hours on Friday night was taken into police custody. The Eastsider

Elysian Park: Firefighters contained a small brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Solano Canyon. LAFD

THE LATEST

An Orange bridge opening soon

The Taylor Yard bridge is not expected to be finished until later this summer. But it's already making a big, orange statement on the landscape.

The 400-foot-long L.A. River span linking Cypress Park and Elysian Valley looks very similar to the initial concept presented seven years ago -- a skeleton of tubular steel and metal rods and a flashy orange paint job.

The structure -- officially known as the Taylor Yard Bikeway/Pedestrian Bridge -- is the third L.A. River bridge to be constructed in recent years in a stretch of the river know as the Glendale Narrows. And like the other bridges, the Taylor Yard bridge will be off-limits to motor vehicles. Instead, it's intended for pedestrians and cyclists

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Monday

In this week's Real Estate Monday: It took "NCIS" actress Emily Wickersham only five days to sell her 1930s Spanish-style cottage in Los Feliz for $3,850,000. A look at an $85,000 Silver Lake kitchen remodel. And a 42-unit affordable housing complex has been proposed for Boyle Heights.

SPONSOR NEWS

EASTSIDE CITIZEN

Upcoming public meetings of interest

Atwater Village: Grand Venue, a restaurant and banquet hall at 3070 Los Feliz Boulevard, is seeking to extend its hours to 8 am to 2 pm construct a second floor terrace.

Silver Lake: Gingergrass restaurant at 2396 Glendale Blvd. wants to continue to serve a full-line of alcohol during extended hours.

• July 26: ZOOM Edendale Library Up Close Concerts: Calico Winds

