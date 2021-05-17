Hello!

We start the week with news of a new market planning to open its doors in the Los Feliz area. Read on for this and other stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

• Keep Those Masks On: L.A. County will require face coverings indoors through June 15

Lazy Acres coming to Western and Franklin

Lazy Acres Natural Market, an upscale organic and natural foods store chain, will open its fifth Southern California store at the site of a former Rite Aid, reports The Eastsider. The market plans to open for business next year with a variety of natural and organic grocery items, local, seasonal, and organic produce, full-service meat and seafood departments, a bakery, a coffee-and-juice bar, a full-service deli, prepared foods, health supplements, beauty products.

Los Feliz Spanish sells for $7.1 million

The nearly 5,000-square-foot Spanish Colonial on Aberdeen Avenue is one of several Los Feliz properties that sold for head-turning prices this year, including one property that sold for more than $9 million. More details in Real Estate Monday.

Eastside Guide

Pets need pampering too

For our newest guide to the Eastside, we have rounded up neighborhood businesses -- from vets to dog walkers -- to help care for your beloved pets. Go here for The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide.

Notebook

• Mitch O'Farrell: How do things look for 13th District Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell as he gears up for his next and final reelection campaign? It could be a hard road, sources told Los Angeles Magazine. The closure of Echo Park Lake and the removal of a large homeless encampment there have made O’Farrell a controversial figure. O’Farrell, a longtime Eastside liberal, has found himself the target of progressives, who accuse him of various mistakes in the camp shutdown, including a lack of transparency.

• Scholarship Winners: Mark Gonzalez of Bravo Medical Magnet High in Boyle Heights and Rudy Hernandez of Wilson High in El Sereno were among 10 graduating students who were each awarded $1,000 scholarships by the California Credit Union. The scholarships recognize students who are active on campus and in their communities. Gonzalez will be attending Dartmouth College and Hernandez is headed to UC Berkeley. Congratulations!

• Healthy Fridge: A ribbon-cutting ceremony ... for a refrigerator? Yes, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis and other officials were at Lupita’s Market in Cypress Park last week to celebrate the installations of a large-capacity, energy-efficient fridge, reports CBS2. The fridge is one of 80 that will be provided free of charge to small stores under the Healthy Stores Refrigeration Program, which is intended to increase the availability of fresh produce and healthier foods in low-income communities.

• “Selected Poems” by Los Angeles writer Cliff Weber on sale now! $11.95 on Amazon Prime or select local bookstores (including Pop Hop and Skylight).

