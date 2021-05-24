Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

The week will start with warmer weather, with highs in the low to mid 80s before a cooling trend in time for the Memorial Day weekend (yes, Memorial Day is just around the corner). Now, read on for the latest news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

Weekend Breaking News

• Firefighters knock down small El Sereno brush fire

• Two small brush fires extinguished in Elysian Park

Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era

The 56,000-seat stadium has been empty for most of the pandemic. But the ballpark grounds and parking lots served many uses during the outbreak, from some of the city's first and largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites to a rental car lot and the scene of anti-vax protests, reports The Eastsider.

Leonardo DiCaprio buys another Los Feliz home

The actor paid more than $7 million for the Spanish Colonial, Dirt reported. But he probably won't live in the four-bedroom home since he has already purchased homes in Los Feliz and Silver Lake for members of his family. The New York Post said this latest purchase was for his mom. This and other items in this week's Real Estate Monday.

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Huntington Park

This week's new offerings include stylish homes in Silver Lake; a Mid Century Los Feliz condo and a mixed-use compound in Huntington Park.

• Find out more about these homes

Notebook

• Sakura Gardens: Part of a senior-living facility for Japanese residents in Boyle Heights now has clearance from the state to close, forcing dozens of elderly residents to transfer elsewhere by July 20, LAist reported. The state of California has given permission to close the intermediate care facility at Sakura Gardens on Boyle Avenue. The owner, San Diego-based Pacifica Companies, has filed plans to convert the facility into 45 units of family housing. Pacifica says it has operated the intermediate care facility at a loss since it bought the Sakura Gardens campus five years ago.

Calendar

• May 25: Richard Alther discusses Bedside Matters with Carla Malden (Sponsored)

Richard Alther will join fellow novelist Carla Malden, the daughter of the late actor Karl Malden, for a virtual conversation about Richard's new novel, "Bedside Matters," hosted by Skylight Books.

• May 25: Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair

Go here for details and more events

