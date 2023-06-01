Hello Thursday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today is the first day of June. Gosh, it feels just like yesterday it was May.
Now read on for the latest.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Angeleno Heights: The intersection of Bellevue Avenue, Marion Avenue, and E. Kensington Road (pictured above) has been altered with several new features to deter fans of "Fast & Furious," which was filmed in the neighborhood, from reenacting stunts. But the change has been jarring for some.
"Now a dizzying array of yellow plastic bollards is strewn all over the space, and two newly manufactured roundabouts and several one-way street signs were also added," writes Thrillist reporter Ben Mesirow. "... It’s now an obstacle course of bright plastic, a disorienting jumble of yellow in unpredictable patterns in the middle of the asphalt."
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Georgia H. Trehey, Cynthia Contreras, Jaime Galvan, Joel Sappell and one who wished to remain anonymous. Thank you!
If you believe, as we do, that our local stories matter, please consider joining the ranks of our Reader Sponsors today. Your support will allow us to continue to deliver the news you can't find anyplace else.
👥 NEIGHBORS TO KNOW | ATWATER VILLAGE
Pastry and activism
It seems like a very Los Angeles thing, to combine baking with activism. But that’s been a hallmark of Barbara Monderine-Williams — whether from her work with Bakers Against Racism, her support of CARE’s Ukrainian Crisis Fund, or just baking a cake that says “Count every vote.”
Noting both her activism and entrepreneurship, Congressman Adam Schiff's office named Monderine-Williams, co-owner of The Village Bakery and Cafe, one of the Women of the Year in California’s 30th Congressional District.
"My reaction when I was named one of the Women of the Year?" Monderine-Williams said. "Disbelief and a lot of pride."
Her company's "One Cookie at a Time" fundraising program has taken in thousands of dollars over the years for various causes, including the ACLU, ActBlue, Black Voters Matter, Sante D'Or Foundation and, most recently, CARE's Ukrainian Crisis Fund.
The former music industry executive co-founded Auntie Em’s Kitchen in Eagle Rock in 2002 and the Villa Rose in Arcadia. A self-taught baker, she opened The Village Bakery and Cafe on Los Feliz Boulevard in September 2009 with her husband Richard.
“Some of my customers feel like part of my family,” she told The Eastsider in 2020. “It's hard in Los Angeles to find a place that has that strong neighborhood feeling, you know?”
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Echo Park/Silver Lake: Maria Ester Valdivia, co-founder of Tacos Delta, died after being struck by a driver in Echo Park. She had helped to open and operate Tacos Delta in Silver Lake for 42 years. Plans for a memorial will be announced on social media. The L.A. Times wrote a full obituary, a testament to the outpouring of support from the community.
East Los Angeles: The owner of Moles La Tia, which featured the rich Mexican sauce and marinade, is in the process of securing government approvals to reopen the Cesar Chavez Avenue restaurant after a long pandemic hiatus. Stay tuned for an opening date. Jesus Gabriel Huerta also owns El Gallo Bakery, the Mexican panaderia down the street from La Tia.
Lincoln Heights: To celebrate National Donut Day on June 2, Fat Sal's is offering a coffee and donut shake and a burger that's served between a glazed donut 'bun.'
Eagle Rock: Kumquat Coffee is opening another location, this time on York Boulevard, reports What Now Los Angeles. There’s no word on when it will open, but it is in a former auto body shop space.
Frogtown: Za Za Zá at Lareto started lunch service last month, offering seafood snacks like “Frogtown Fries” topped with shrimp, lobster mayo and jalapeño and “Mi Gringa Del Mar,” a toasted tortilla with swordfish al pastor, Oaxaca cheese and pineapple. Lunch service is from Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East Hollywood: Malai Noodles has joined the Rad Na Silom crew for dinner outside of Silom Supermarket, reports Eater LA. Check out everything from boat noodles and Tom Yum soup for $7!
Lincoln Heights: Soto's Cuban Kitchen now serves breakfast and lunch options all day in the food court of a new apartment complex, reports Eater LA.
Eagle Rock: In case you missed it, we tried Muddy Paw's turmeric latte last week.
Lincoln Heights: Moo's Craft Barbecue was added to the Michelin Guide for the best barbecue in California this week.
Angelino Heights: In case you missed it, our own Merrill Shindler reviewed Ototo last month.
🗒️ Notebook
Puppets found safe, but catalytic converter MIA
East Hollywood: A puppeteer known for personal appearances around the Eastside said his three marionettes briefly went missing when they were stolen along with his car. But apparently, he has gotten them back. Cain Carias posted earlier this week that his three puppets — Mini Mr. E, La Smiley, and best known of all, El Triste — were in the backseat of his 2003 Honda Civic at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope Drive when the vehicle was stolen. He posted later that the car was found on the freeway, just two stops from his home. The catalytic converter is gone, but the puppets are safe. “These puppets are not really, they’re not toys,” Carias said. “They’re not things that I have. They’re really my friends.”
Blacksmithing school on the move
Lincoln Heights: Adam's Forge, a blacksmithing and metalworking school and cooperative, has bounced around several locations over the Eastside, including Glassell Park and Montecito Heights. Now, it's headed for ... Simi Valley. "While we will be forever thankful for our time in Northeast LA, we are looking forward to our new location in Simi Valley that is built for what we do," said a posting on the organization's Facebook page. Classes will be held in Lincoln Heights through June before they move to the new Simi Valley forge in July.
Doctor seeks kidney donor
Boyle Heights: Jaime Lopez, a 69-year-old OB-GYN from Boyle Heights, renowned for delivering over 10,000 babies and serving as a long-time volunteer physician for a high school football team, is now in need. Suffering from chronic kidney disease, Lopez needs a kidney transplant, reports ABC7. Despite being placed on a transplant list in 2022 through USC's Living Donor Program, a matching donor has yet to be found. "I hope and pray every night that the donor will be found," said Lopez.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, "No Place Like Gandersheim" take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. Through June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Friday, June 2
Highland Park: Deepen your breath and learn about various relaxation meditations at The Breath Shop. This 3-part series will be hosted by Maya Bachmann. Don't forget to bring a yoga mat!
El Sereno: First Friday's Night Market are back! Head to All Saints Church for some music, vendors, pop-ups and more.
Saturday, June 3
Eagle Rock: Check out the opening reception of for the sake of dancing in the street at Oxy Arts. There will be a live DJ, food, drinks, and dance performances.
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema will be showing Fight Club on the lawn at the Autry. Enjoy some tasty food from food trucks and listen to music from local bands.
Echo Park: It's June, but still spring and not too late for a Spring Cleaning. The Echo Park Film Center Collective is holding a Phone Media Archival Workshop at Heavy Manners Library. You will edit and make collages of your collection of images and videos on your phone.
Sunday, June 4
Los Feliz: An Exposition Review is happening at Skylight Books. The launch of Issue VIII will feature creative writing contributors such as Ishan Dylan, Kristen Huizar, Max Tachis, LaVie Saad and more.
Eagle Rock: Are you an owner of a Boston Terrier? Bring your dog to Eagle Rock Dog Park for a Boston's Playdate.
Elysian Park: Participate in the Mission Possible Run 5K & 10K, part of the first LA Parks Run Series. Proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
East Hollywood: The 17th annual Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival is taking place at the Yard Theater. Come support young filmmakers and see their creations. Did we mention, it's free admission.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
