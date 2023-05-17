Hello Wednesday!
Highland Park: A mosaic mural by Millard Sheets brightens up a bank building on Figueroa Street. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image.
ELYSIAN VALLEY
Facing dill-emmas, Kruegermann Pickles closes
“It’s a crying shame. It breaks my heart,” said Greg Kruegermann. “We’ll never make pickles. We’ll never bottle again.”
After 58 years in Frogtown, the Kruegermann Pickles & Sauerkraut shut down their factory in December. They are currently tearing apart their machinery and operations and renting out their property. Although a branch of the 127-year-old company still operates in Germany, things aren’t looking too good there either.
It’s just too difficult to find employees who want to do this kind of work anymore, Kruegermann said. Meanwhile, the Kruegermann brothers who’ve been running the operation here are aging out. Greg Kruegermann is 64, his brother Carl is 59, and their kids don’t want to take over the business, Kruegermann said.
“Making pickles is too hands-on. You get up early and fix machines. It seems like only us old guys are doing that.” Greg Kruegermann said.
“It is hard work,” he said.
The business was founded in Germany by his great-great-grandfather in 1896. Greg Kruegermann was born in East Germany but emigrated with his family in 1961, just before the wall went up between East and West. His father started the American branch in 1965. The business prospered and even managed to thrive during the pandemic.
But it’s all just gotten too hard, Kruegermann said. Many other old factories and manufacturers in Elysian Valley also have vanished, including almost all the old bakeries. It’s also gotten so expensive and complicated to do business in California - with regulations requiring, among other things, that the company replace new, perfectly good propane-powered-forklifts with electric ones, Kruegermann said.
So this branch of the old pickle company is now just rehabbing and renting out the 10 buildings it owns here to a new generation - usually to artists, Kruegermann said: A jewelry company, a ceramics studio. A workshop for a student at the Pasadena arts center. Beyond that? The Pasquini Coffee Co.
Nobody who wants to undergo the sweaty, smelly work of bottling pickles and sauerkraut.
GRIFFITH PARK
A season of "tree-related emergencies"
This year’s intense winter and spring storms took a toll on Griffith Park's trees, leaving many split, uprooted, and toppled.
It was decidedly worse than last year, according to Gerry Hans, president of the Friends of Griffith Park.
“The generous rains put water deep into the soil,” Hans said. “Tree roots weren't able to hold tight enough against the many wind events we had. Besides the trees that fell, some are leaning or propped against another tree.”
From Jan. 11 to the end of March, the City received 47 service calls reporting trees down, dead, or uprooted in the city’s largest park, according to a Freedom of Information request filed by The Eastsider. (A handful of these calls for service may have been duplicates). Sixteen trees were reported as wholly or partially uprooted. There were numerous reports of fallen branches.
Over a slightly different time frame - from the beginning of the year through April - 56 “tree-related emergencies” were reported, said Leon Boroditsky, a tree supervisor with the City of Los Angeles.
In one spot near Mineral Wells, repair crews have put work on hold near an active hawk's nest. “We are waiting until the hatchlings fledge and our wildlife biologists give us the green light to go back in and work,” he said.
This year’s rains were not the only challenge facing the park’s forest.
“The issue is much broader because it includes beetle infestations which compromised trees,” said Kathryn Louyse, a Friends of Griffith Park board member. “The amount of water received was the death knell for many of these old-growth trees.”
Hans credits city maintenance and forestry workers for “an amazing job” that prioritized areas where safety was an issue. But, “plenty of work remains.”
🗒️ Notebook
Crash victim identified
East L.A.: The pedestrian who was killed while crossing the 10 Freeway on Sunday night has been identified by the county coroner as 34-year-old Andrew Perez Villela. CHP said that Villela was struck by at least one vehicle in eastbound lanes near Campus Road. Officials have not provided any additional information about the incident.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, May 18
East Los Angeles: Children can create a cardboard mandolin and explore the science of making music at the East L.A. Library. This STEAM Storytime will explore Juan Garcia Esquivel's music from the late '50s to the early '60s.
Eagle Rock: Catch a play at Oxy Arts. Admission is free for A Doll's House, Part 2. Bring some friends or come alone and enjoy the show.
Friday, May 19
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend the evening at the park for a Family Movie Night. Bring your walking shoes for a nature walk before and some blankets to watch Ice Age: The Meltdown and eat free popcorn.
