Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for her photo of Echo Park Lake on a bright spring day. "I saw a worker raking leaves, people alone, with friends, dogs, children strolling the paths and wildlife enjoying the sun," said Sandy. "I would describe it as enchanting… quiet, serene, very clean, safe and welcoming."
📢 News
Suspect bites off officer's finger
East Hollywood: A suspect who was escorted off a Metro Red Line train at the Vermont/Santa Monica Station was arrested this afternoon after he allegedly became combative and bit off a portion of an LAPD sergeant's finger. The Eastsider
👥 NEIGHBORS TO KNOW | ECHO PARK
Pizza maker, neighborhood activist honored
Rhonda Reynolds is known around the neighborhood as co-founder of Masa of Echo Park, which has served Chicago-style pizza for nearly two decades. This alone deserves some kind of high honor.
But Reynolds is also active in community affairs; She serves as president of the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Rampart Community Advisory Board, and a volunteer Board Member of Reading to the Rescue, a children’s literacy/animal welfare nonprofit.
That civic-mindedness is why she was named one of the Women of the Year for 2023 in California’s 30th Congressional district.
She credits being raised by two public school teachers back in the Midwest who embraced encouraging a larger sense of community. She has been a member of the Dodgers Neighborhood Community Advisory Board and the Echo Park Film District Planning Committee. Other accomplishments are less official.
"Rhonda and her husband donate supplies and food to many nonprofit events, and Rhonda dedicates countless hours volunteering on local committees and charities," said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in a statement.
Still, let’s not forget the pizza. When she and her husband, Rob Rowe, were celebrating the 15th anniversary of Masa, Reynolds told The Eastsider the people of the restaurant had become her extended family.
“We’ve seen babies born, engagements, weddings and people have passed away,” she said. “At table 43, a couple had their first date, then he proposed there, and they had their wedding rehearsal here.”
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news:
The $6 biscuit
Silver Lake: Biscuit & Bean Los Angeles, which originated in Seattle, has opened in a mini-mall at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Coronado Street. While $6 may seem a lot for a biscuit, these are large, muffin-sized affairs that serve as the base for pricier and substantial biscuit sandwiches, including one with prosciutto, white cheddar and a fried egg and another with herbed goat cheese, cucumber and scrambled eggs. There's even a Seabiscuit, a tuna melt with sharp cheddar cheese. The Seattle Times described the biscuits as "weighty nuggets of carby, buttery goodness." Biscuit & Bean L.A. is at 2501 Sunset Blvd.
Breakfast pizza
Echo Park: Bacetti has started serving up weekend brunch. The Roman-inspired restaurant's daytime sample menu, which is subject to availability, includes farro porridge, polenta with poached eggs and breakfast pizzas with baked eggs and various toppings, ranging from Yukon potatoes and shaved asparagus. Salads and sandwiches are also on the brunch menu. Bacetti is at 1509 Echo Park Ave.
Best "'Hood Burgers"
East L.A.: L.A. Taco veered away from tacos recently and compiled a list of 38 places serving “the best ‘hood burgers in Los Angeles.” These are some of the best neighborhood burger joints around, and East L.A. has four of them -- more than any other neighborhood on the list.
While the focus is burgers, the list also highlights other items, including chili dogs and breakfast plates that are a play on burgers.
East L.A. burger spots that made the list:
- 1st Street Burgers, 3737 East First St.
- So-Cal Burgers, 203 South Mednik Ave.
- Basket Burger Cafe, 1264 South Atlantic Blvd.
- Chroni’s Famous Sandwich Shop, 5825 Whittier Blvd.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Friday, Apr 28
Lincoln Heights: Learn about ocean conservation during an immersive art and virtual reality experience at Aquaverse.
Silver Lake: Are you a fan of Jennifer Coolidge? Come dressed in character for A Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show at The Lyric Hyperion.
DTLA: Witness one of the most famous dance ensembles at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform two captivating pieces kicking off the Center's 20th season.
Saturday, Apr 29
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema is back! Bring a blanket and watch the 2023 Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once at The Autry.
Glassell Park: Brush up on your gaming skills and head to Denny's for board and card games. Come alone, or bring a friend for some afternoon fun.
Elysian Heights: Support student art galleries at the Art in Motion – Arts Festival. Catch student performances and take part in art workshops with family.
Sunday, Apr 30
Highland Park: Attend the final day of the Golden Years: Weighing Philippine Martial Law exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio. The photo exhibit, covering the years from 1972 – 1981, is curated by Victor Barnuevo Velasco.
Lincoln Heights: Skip brunch and check out Benny Boy Brewing’s first-ever Crawfish Boil! Feast on authentic Louisiana crawfish and shrimp while drinking beer or cider.
Chinatown: The ninth annual Bob Baker Day, celebrating the 60-year-old Eastside marionette theater. The event is free (though a donation is suggested), running from 10 am to 5 pm at L.A. State Historic Park.
Robert Fulton
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
