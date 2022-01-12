Hello!

EASTSIDE SCENE

City crews were busy this past week removing the remaining bronze lampposts off the Glendale-Hyperion bridge before any more could be stolen. More photos and details in The Eastsider.

NEWS

Encampment enforcement

The Los Angeles City Council today voted to enforce its anti-camping law at 58 new locations, including numerous encampments across Northeast L.A., with two council members voting against the resolutions. The Eastsider

Fires

Los Feliz: A fire damaged several vehicles in a carport this morning in the 3100 block of Rowena Avenue, but no one was hurt. The Eastsider

Man goes missing

Boyle Heights: Police sought the public's help to locate Arturo Armando Mercado Garcia, a 48-year-old man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in the area of East Fourth and South Lorena streets. LAPD

THE LATEST

A plan for the former East Hollywood Food 4 Less

An empty Food 4 Less at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue may become home to a new market, shops and more than 700 apartments.

But it’s not certain when or if any of this will get built. The project has been in the works for nearly five years, and still needs to win city approval.

Meanwhile, East Hollywood grocery shoppers will have fewer options for the foreseeable future.

Kroger closes store

Kroger Co., which owns Food 4 Less, announced last March that it would close the East Hollywood store and two others after the city ordered large grocery and pharmacy retailers to offer $5 per hour more in hazard pay during the pandemic.

While the store was a consistent money-loser and would eventually be demolished, Kroger had every intention to keep the location, said Vanessa Rosales, director of corporate affairs.

But the increasing costs related to COVID-19 and the city’s Hero Pay mandate made it “impossible to operate this location along with the other two that were closed during the same time,” Rosales said. The company’s decision quickly prompted a protest.

The new project contains space for a market

The proposed replacement has been slowly making its way through the city’s review and planning process.

Plans submitted in 2017 show a complex of four large buildings, up to six stories high, with more than 1,400 parking spaces. They would replace the Food 4 Less, a parking lot and the McDonald’s at the corner. A new market, smaller stores and a public plaza would face Sunset Boulevard; the apartments would be above the stores and in the back.

The next step is to complete the draft environmental impact report. Property owner James Smith said he hopes to finish the city entitlement process soon..

Smith confirmed that a Food 4 Less might have been part of the redeveloped property.

“It was possible but never a sure thing,” Smith said.

NOTEBOOK

Seeking Witnesses

Garvanza: Police are looking for people who might have seen a crash last November on Avenue 63 near Repton Avenue that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Detectives are trying to determine if the victim was run over on purpose. LAPD

New Book

Los Feliz: Jean Chen Ho talks to the Los Angeles Times about her book, “Fiona and Jane,” a collection of linked short stories about the friendship between two Taiwanese American women from L.A. The Times describes Fiona as “an outgoing serial monogamist and a law-school dropout, Jane an insecure budding author who struggles with her bisexuality.” The book is also the Los Feliz author's dissertation for a doctorate in creative writing and literature at USC.

Yikes!

El Sereno: What's described as a "minor injury crash" left a pick up truck lodged into a beauty salon on Eastern Avenue near Gambier Street. LAPD Central Traffic

