Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• LA restaurants could resume limited indoor dining as soon as Monday

• CHP pursuit ends on 5 Freeway near Elysian Park

• East Hollywood Food 4 Less to close in wake of "Hero Pay" ordinance

• Missing East L.A. teen is found

Eagle Rock is nice but it's no place for a bear

The Eagle Rock bear appears to have found plenty of food and may prove tricky to extricate from the neighborhood, reports The Eastsider. The best thing for residents to do, according to wildlife experts, is to roll up the welcome mat and put an end to the Bear Buffet.

One man was killed in El Sereno

The deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting took place near the El Sereno Recreation Center, The Eastsider reported. Police had few other details about the killing.

Fire ripped through an El Sereno home

Part of the roof of the Barstow Street home collapsed during the Wednesday night fire but no one was injured, reports The Eastsider.

A big expansion is planned for Barlow Hospital

The Echo Park respiratory hospital founded in 1902 plans to build a 150-bed skilled nursing facility on what is now a parking lot, reports The Eastsider. The hospital, which a decade ago proposed building hundreds of housing units on its property next to Elysian Park, is also renovating and upgrading other parts of its campus.

If you don't mind bears, here are three Eagle Rock homes for sale

This week's edition of Now Asking focuses on Eagle Rock homes north of Colorado Boulevard -- aka Bear Country.

• Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Los Angeles County's first death from COVID-19. One year later, 22,000 county residents have died from the virus, according the LA County Public Health Department.

• March 11: Eagle-Con 2021 Honors George Takei, Wynn Thomas and Nnedi Okorafor

• March 11: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

