Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: Holiday lights brighten up this Echo Park street. Thanks to one of our readers for sharing the photo.

You can add your neighborhood photos to our Eastside Holiday Gallery by submitting them here or reply to this newsletter with your pic and a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Political shakeup

East LA: Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, announced Monday she will not run for reelection in 2022. The 80-year-old, whose father was Rep. Ed Roybal, was elected to Congress in 1993. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $200,000 chop on an Echo Park Modern; $46,000 off on a Eagle Rock Traditional and a $50,000 slice on a Highland Park 3-bedroom.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.