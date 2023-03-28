Hello Tuesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. Including today, LAUSD has just three more days of instruction until Spring Break. Are you ready? Scroll down for information about the District's Acceleration Days.
Now let's get to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: An inspiring start to the day. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.
📣 News
LAPD releases video of woman shot by officers
Rampart Village: The LAPD has released video of the deadly encounter last month that left a woman carrying a pellet gun fatally shot by officers. The incident occurred near a homeless encampment just south of Silver Lake. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Mariela Cardenas, was reported holding what appeared to be a handgun and pointing it at people before running away from officers. After she refused to put her hands up, police opened fire several times, and the woman fell face-first on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The police are investigating the shooting to determine if officers followed proper protocols.
Tree fire
Mount Washington: A fire in a row of at least six Cypress trees Monday evening was quickly extinguished. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Mayo Street at about 9:40 pm and were able to put the flames out before any nearby homes were damaged, said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. No injuries were reported.
Preparation pays off for local academic decathletes
This weekend students from Garfield High in East L.A. and Marshall High in Los Feliz participated in the 2023 California Academic Decathlon.
The Garfield team placed 18th in Division 2, and Matthew Cortez was the team's individual top scorer. The team also placed second in the Super Quiz in their division.
The Marshall team placed third in Division 3, with Momoko Nakazawa as their top scorer.
Prepping for the contest took lots of time. Training for the Garfield team went as late as 8 pm on weeknights and all day on Saturdays leading up to regional and state competitions, said Lucille Romero, who has coached the team since 1994.
Romero reassures worried parents that their kids' academics won't suffer. Instead, she says, students learn to budget time and don’t procrastinate.
“Yes, they do give up a lot of free time,” Romero said. But the commitment “pays off throughout the rest of their lives.”
The statewide competition is tough, and students face mounting pressure preparing, said Marshall coach Daniel Badiak. But it’s also an opportunity to travel and interact with decathletes from other schools, he said.
Badiak instills in students the importance of maintaining a balanced life.
“I don’t ask students to give up anything,” Badiak said. “They have to balance work and have fun.”
Garfield senior receives $50,000 surprise
Energy company Edison International named James A. Garfield High School senior Aimee Perales one of its Edison Scholars. The company surprised Perales at the East L.A. campus by presenting her with an oversized $50,000 check. Perales plans on majoring in chemistry and using her education to reduce pollution in beaches and oceans, according to the Edison website. One of her goals is to create a renewable energy-fueled filtration system that will remove microplastics from sand.
The scholarship program considers high school seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and plan to major in a science, technology, engineering and math field at a four-year college. Applicants must show financial need and live within Edison’s service area.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Tuesday, Mar 28
Highland Park: Into psychedelic pop? Listen to Melody's Echo Chamber perform at the Lodge Room, singing songs from her third studio album, Emotional Eternal.
Wednesday, Mar 29
Highland Park: Sports fans and haters, this event is for you. Celebrate the book release of 26 Stories About a Young Phil Jackson from Molly Rosen Marriner. The book focuses on Jackson's heartbreaking tendencies in the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Marriner will read a few stories and will serve pizza to guests dressed in period-appropriate clothing.
Silver Lake: Join the Internet Explorers for a night of comedy featuring Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece.
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD Acceleration Days
The District's Acceleration Days provide additional learning opportunities for students next week April 3-4. If you have a student at LAUSD, click here to learn more.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
