EASTSIDE SCENE
Cal State LA has a wealth of Mesoamerican and Spanish colonial materials, like the manuscript above. Now, a large part of that collection will be digitized thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources that Cal State LA will share with USC.
NEWS
Do-or-Die
The Dodgers were limited to five singles in a 1-0 loss to the Giants Monday evening and trail the National League Division Series two games to one in the 5-game season. The outcome of tonight's game at Dodger Stadium will determine if the Dodgers will remain in the playoffs. LA Times
THE LATEST
Lincoln Heights organization prepares for another wave of refugees
For more than a century, the International Institute of Los Angeles has assisted thousands of refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers and victims of human trafficking.
Women displaced by World War I. Families fleeing the Cuban Revolution. Soviet dissidents persecuted during the Cold War. Central American children seeking safety from gangs. These are among the many groups from around the world that the institute has welcomed and resettled.
Now, the organization headquartered in Lincoln Heights is gearing up to resettle the latest wave of people seeking refuge: Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured price cuts include a $100,000 slice on a Lincoln Heights fixer; $100,000 off a remodeled Highland Park 2-bedroom and a $120,000 chop on a Mount Washington contemporary.
NOTEBOOK
Where's the bus?
Metro is blaming a driver and labor shortage for forcing it to cancel bus trips and is warning passengers of more cancellations, according to The Source, the transit agency's blog. "On some days certain parts of our bus system have been hit harder than others — and some bus lines are impacted more than others." A Metro spokesperson recently told Streetsblog that about 10% of bus service was being cancelled on an average day.
Anniversary Celebration
The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. is taking reservations for its 53 Anniversary Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16.
