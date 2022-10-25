Hello!
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for a very Halloweeny scene taken during a hike through Debs Park.
GLASSELL PARK
A head start on kindergarten
The four-year-olds in Georgina Ramirez-Castillo’s classroom were busy one recent morning preparing for kindergarten.
One group worked with numbers and learned to identify triangular shapes. Others practiced writing letters in the sand, while another group painted pictures. Suddenly a timer went off, and the children scurried off to a different activity.
Welcome to one of the first Universal Transitional Kindergarten, or UTK, classes at Glassell Park Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Magnet. It’s a grade level for all 4-year-olds that allows them to master skills for kindergarten.
According to Dean Tagawa, L.A. Unified School District’s early education executive director, district data show that these classes make for more successful students in kindergarten.
T.K. classes have been available before but on a limited basis. With additional state funds, L.A. Unified has expanded transitional kindergarten classes to serve more than 13,600 children, said Tagawa. The expansion has attracted more students when overall district enrollment has been shrinking.
Eventually, all four-year-olds across the district will be eligible for UTK. But for now, LAUSD is focusing on enrolling all eligible students in high-needs neighborhoods.
Educators say transitional kindergarten programs help children learn to verbalize thoughts and feelings and how to interact with other kids. They are exposed to letters, numbers and sounds. They learn to stay on task.
In the past, Glassell Park Elementary had offered a limited version of T.K. based on a child’s birthday. But there were gaps, and children with summer birthdays weren’t eligible, said Claudia Pelayo, principal at Glassell Park Elementary.
This year, a child born between Sept. 2, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2018 can enroll.
Universal T.K. allowed children to socialize in ways they couldn’t during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelayo said.
Children participate in exercises, such as cutting paper, to build fine motor skills. They participate in activities that teach them left from right and move from left to right when reading, said teacher Suzy Zavala.
Tagawa said parents wondering whether to enroll their children in transitional kindergarten should consider the benefits of that year of preparation.
“It gives them sound foundational skills,” Tagawa said.
🎒 School News Roundup
Elysian Heights: Take the kids to Elysian Heights Arts Magnet on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an afternoon of free arts & crafts, games, performances and a haunted maze during the Dia de los Muertos and Harvest Festival.
Silver Lake: It's Rose Scharlin's 19th Annual Hullabaloo! on Saturday, Oct. 29. Perfect for preschoolers, this Halloween Fundraiser will have homemade goods, games and crafts.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Oct 25
Eagle Rock: It's a Monster Mash at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock. Well, kinda. Build clay monsters to take home with you at a Clay Sculpture Workshop.
Wednesday, Oct 26
Highland Park: Get your teens and kids ready for Halloween at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Recycle a tote bag and turn it into a trick-or-treat bag with colorful duct tape.
Eagle Rock Los Feliz: Need help filling out the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application? The Libraries in Eagle Rock and Los Feliz have HACLA Ambassadors ready to assist.
Boyle Heights: Go on a ghost tour of Boyle Heights and listen to a paranormal lecture with the writer of Real Women Have Curves, Josefina Lopez, and psychic medium Claudia Diaz.
