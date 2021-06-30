Hi There!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Into the Sunset: A sunset view from Glendale Boulevard at Rowena Avenue in Silver Lake. Thanks to Mario Salazar for sharing the photo.

THE LATEST

Today's News

• Griffith Park brush fire halted near Greek Theatre and observatory

• Firefighters extinguished a fire after spreading to a row of garages on Laverna Avenue in Eagle Rock

• The District Attorney filed murder charges against a 28-year-old mother in connection with the deaths of her three children in East L.A. An arraignment was postponed until July 21.

Publisher in the news over recall

Most news people try to stay out of the news. But Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen has attracted attention for leading a recall of Councilmember Nithya Raman.

Up until now, Cohen seems to have stayed within the usual parameters. But then this USC Communications School graduate began calling for Raman’s recall. And it went beyond just penning an editorial. On June 9, a notice of intent to recall was delivered to the Raman's council office, signed by Cohen and four other proponents from throughout the district.

“I wouldn’t blame them at all if they never want to be interviewed by me again, or be quoted,” said Cohen.

More in The Eastsider

NEWS

• Highland Park: Crews broke ground on what is expected to be the largest "tiny home village" in California, with 224 beds in prefabricated cabins for homeless persons. The Eastsider

• Homelessness: The City Council has called for new laws to prevent camping, sleeping and storing items near schools, parks and other public facilities. Homeless encampments and tents would not be allowed to block wheelchair access to sidewalks. L.A. Times

• Vendors: The City Council instructed the Bureau of Street Services and LAPD to reestablish a moratorium on issuing citations to street vendors without a valid license or permit for the rest of the COVID-19 State of Emergency and six months after. My News LA

CALENDAR

• June 30: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

• June 30: C.O.L.A. 2021

• July 2: DU-GOOD

