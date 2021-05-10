Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Expect some fine weather this coming week, with temps heating up to the low 80s by Wednesday. Now, on for Monday's news and a recap of the weekend.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

What's all that screeching on your roof? If you live in Hermon, it's probably your neighborhood peacock. Thanks to one of our Eastsider readers in Hermon for the photo.

The Latest

Weekend News

• Punk rock show in Elysian Valley triggers police response and SigAlert

• Man dies in East Hollywood hit-and-run

• Echo Park residents left without water after pipeline break

• Cal State L.A. graduation ceremonies postponed following complaints

• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Lincoln Heights

Working at Bob's Burgers must pay well

Two actresses who are the voices of characters on "Bob's Burgers" recently purchased homes in Los Feliz. Kristen Schaal, who is the voice of rabbit-ear wearing Louise Belcher, purchased a new home for $3.5 million. Meanwhile, Sarah Silverman, who has voiced Ollie Pesto and other characters on the animated Fox series, also paid $3.5 million for a newly constructed 4-bedroom. These and other items in Real Estate Monday.

