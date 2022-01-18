Hello!

Elysian Heights: Incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho visited Elysian Heights Arts Magnet School on Friday morning in his first official appearance at an LAUSD campus.

Female fire chief

Mayor Eric Garcetti today nominated Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to be the first woman to lead the L.A. Fire Department. If confirmed, Crowley would lead an agency that has come under fire for allegations of a culture of racism, sexism, retaliation and abuse endured by women at the department. The Eastsider

Shooting

Echo Park: An argument turned into a shooting that left two men wounded Saturday morning, police said. "It sounded like a shootout," said one resident. The Eastsider

Derailment

Lincoln Heights: A Union Pacific train derailed Saturday afternoon near an area where thousands of empty boxes were left behind by cargo thieves. The Eastsider

Body found

Echo Park: The body of a man, approximately 60 years old, was found Sunday morning on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway between Echo Park a and Downtown L.A. The Eastsider

Concerns and questions raised about some COVID testing sites

As COVID cases have risen in recent weeks, so have concerns about possibly fraudulent testing sites.

Council District 13, which includes Echo Park and Silver Lake has received questions from residents about the authenticity of some the pop-up sites.

"We have been proactively engaging with [the County Department of Public Health] on these sites,” said the office in a statement. "We encourage everyone to practice caution when sharing their personal and medical information."

Whether those concerns are warranted, however, is still not clear. Police have not received reports of fraudulent sites on the Eastside or other parts of the city, an LAPD spokesman said last week.

Still, other agencies and officials are urging caution:

• The LA County Board of Supervisors instructed departments to investigate reports of fraudulent sites and come up with strategies to combat them. “As the urgent need for testing reaches a crucial point, it is imperative that we ensure residents can be confident they are receiving an accurate and legitimate test without risking their private information,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

• Rafael Carbajal, Director of LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, says consumers are inquiring about suspicious-looking pop-ups. "Some have taken tests and not received results in the time frame promised. And some claimed to not receive test results at all."

• Across the U.S., officials have warned consumers to look out for scammers operating pop-up test sites. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have reported being billed after taking free tests.

How can you determine if a site is phony or not?

That’s not easy since there’s no central registry, consistent signage or proof of authenticity that a consumer can ask for.

But here are a few tips:

• Start is by checking the list of sites on the county health department website: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. But be aware that not all pop-up sites are included.

• If the testing site appears in an unusual setting or acts unprofessionally, beware of possible fraud, warned the county consumer affairs department. Officials said Social Security numbers should not be requested.

• The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office provides essential advice on protecting yourself.

Railroad thieves

Lincoln Heights: Thefts from railcars have been increasing, perhaps by 160% since December 2020, the L.A. Times reported. Videos and photos of packages and items apparently stolen and tossed along the Union Pacific tracks in Lincoln Heights have gained national attention. The site also attracted scavengers, picking up leftover items.

Rising tensions

Tensions between City Councilman Kevin de León and homeless advocates are heating up, the L.A. Times reported. After City Hall’s efforts to move homeless people from the streets into shelters, homeless advocates have accused De León of a policy of “banishment.” The District 14 Councilmember has responded that some activists are trying to convince and even pay homeless people to stay on the sidewalk, where they “have no plumbing, no heat, no services of any kind.”

Testing site moves

Echo Park: A COVID-19 testing site was established at Echo Park Lake, replacing a previous site on nearby Reservoir Street. Free tests are available at the location, which is being operated by CORE Response, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be booked at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. The site is near a children's playground near the north end of the lake

