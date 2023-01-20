It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Snow-capped Mount Baldy peaks above the hills and palm trees of Echo Park. Thanks to Diane Jacobs for the photo.
📢 News
José Huizar pleads guilty
City Hall: As expected, the former city councilman pleaded guilty today to federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel. Huizar, a Boyle Heights resident who once represented Council District 14, faces up to 26 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: A fire damaged a house in the 1200 block of North Soto Street this morning, but no one was hurt. The cause of the fire was under. LAFD
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A seven-story building with 65 residential units is proposed for 1136-1142 ½ N. Vermont Ave., next to the shopping mall at Santa Monica Boulevard. Like many other developments near the Vermont Santa-Monica Metro station, this is a Transit Oriented Community project. Developers are asking to build a taller and denser project than would usually be allowed, in addition to providing less open space and parking.
Glassell Park
Today, Jan. 20, is the last day for the public to weigh in on alternatives for the Taylor Yard Paseo del Rio greenway. All three concepts include a river path, nature walkways, habit areas and other amenities. Two of the concepts also include the remains of a rail yard roundhouse. The final design should be presented sometime this spring. Eastsider
Highland Park
The Highland Theatre building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56 has been sold. The buyer plans to preserve the structure as a theater and revive its apartments and ground-floor commercial space, according to broker Ara Rostamian, who represents the seller. The sale price was not disclosed, and the name of the buyer has yet to be released. But Rostamian said it’s the same person who renovated the Highland Park Bowl building across the street from the theater. Eastsider
Los Feliz
We now know who bought "The Castle," the 99-year-old art nouveau mansion that sold last week for $10.29 million. The new owners are husband-and-wife artists Jonas Wood and Shio Kusaka, Dirt reported. Kusaka is a specialist in ceramic art while Wood recently sold a painting - "Two Tables With a Floral Pattern" - for more than $6.5 million. The seller, too, came from the art world - Muna El Fituri, an art therapist and the longtime partner of contemporary artist Thomas Houseago, Dirt said.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $10,000 drop on City Terrace Traditional
- $200,000 chop on Highland Park 4-bedroom
- $251,000 whack on East Hollywood Fourplex
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Stunning Echo Park Modern
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | SILVER LAKE
Maybe they should have named it after Mabel
The Mack Sennett Studios, a stately blue-gray building across Fountain Avenue from Thomas Starr King Middle School, is full of history, all right. But not much of that history has to do with the legendary silent film director and producer Mack Sennett.
Instead, Survey L.A. refers to the active sound-stage and film tech venue at 1215 Bates Ave. as the Mabel Normand Feature Film Company, the business that actually occupied the building when it opened in 1916.
When Normand opened her own film company there (in collaboration with, yes, Mack Sennett), the legendary actress from Staten Island was at her peak as a comedy film star, appearing with the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, sometimes also writing and directing.
Unfortunately, Normand lost the studio in 1917 during a shake-up of the parent company, Triangle Film Corporation, according to the Women Film Pioneers Project. Only one feature film ever came out of Normand's company in that building - “Mickey” in 1918.
The building then housed the production company of cowboy star William Hart from 1918 to 1921, Survey L.A. said. Normand herself went on to work for Samuel Goldwyn and Hal Roach - in a short, often scandalous life. She was soon slowed down by tuberculosis and eventually died of it in 1930 at the age of 36.
The building continues to be used by the entertainment industry to this day, hosting clients and performers that include Martin Scorsese, John C. Natalie Portman and RuPaul, according to the studio's website.
And along with the two sound stages and a wood shop, the facility also offers a hidden, triangle-shaped event-and-production space outfitted as a bar - or, if you prefer, a speakeasy. It's called Mabel's.
Next week: The real Mack Sennett Studio - the one you never see.
🗒️ Notebook
NELA news site closing down
Eagle Rock: The Boulevard Sentinel, which has covered news in Northeast Los Angeles for 26 years, will cease publication, according to a statement on the website. Publisher Bill Hendrickson will retire, while Editor Teresa Hendrickson will continue writing and teaching. The husband-and-wife team and Teresa's brother Tim Tritch took over the Boulevard Sentinel from founder Tom Topping in 2015. But the pandemic lockdown strongly impacted the business in 2020, forcing the company to end its printed edition and become an online-only publication. The Sentinel’s final closure comes a little over a year after the Los Feliz Ledger, another community news source, also closed shop.
Fast & Furious fatigue
Angeleno Heights: What's it like living near the “Fast and the Furious” film locations? Bestselling author and Angeleno Heights resident Rachel Kushner writes in Harper's how her neighbors suffer from -- and sometimes profit off -- a film franchise that draws street racers to the neighborhood. “Any unlucky resident whose car is damaged or even totaled by an unskilled drifter, anyone who is almost run over by the convoys of wannabe street racers,” Kushner writes, "is an obstacle to their cultural communion with a multibillion-dollar global franchise.”
Fowl Play
Montecito Heights: The Heritage Square Museum wants its chicken back -- no questions asked. The museum posted a picture of the missing hen, Helen Cluck Jackson, on Instagram this week. "Her mate Big Red is so lonely without her. They've been together over 8 years," said the posting. Some commenters speculated that the scarcity and high price of eggs might have something to do with Helen's disappearance. "No shortage is worth stealing!" said one person. "I really hope she is returned!"
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Jan 21
East LA: Sing Out Loud with LA Opera at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about music history, opera, and musical theater with LA Opera Connects artists.
Eagle Rock: Check out the NELA Music Series at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock and listen to Eagle Rock Isolation Band, Joal Ryan, Burning Manilow, and more.
Highland Park: Create your own collage at The Pop Hop with the help of artist Jayes Caitlin. Caitlin's Works on Paper exhibition will be on display until the 28th.
El Sereno: Spend an evening at The Luckman and watch performances by award-winning artists Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz.
Griffith Park: A family-fun event is waiting for members at The Autry. Catch the 2002 flick Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and enjoy games on the plaza and food prior to the screening. Membership levels start at just $85.
Sunday, Jan 22
Glassell Park: End the week on a funny note at Friendship Buddies, a stand-up comedy show on the patio at the Verdugo Bar.
Lincoln Heights: Bring your friends to Sunday Sounds and listen to underground music from artists at That Good Sh*t and Green Tea Studios.
