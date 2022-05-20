It's Friday, Finally!
Boyle Heights: A Viking bike rider heads down First Street.
REAL ESTATE
A rundown of Eastside real estate news
By Barry Lank
Los Feliz: Tony award-winning actor Ben Platt paid $3.5 million for a 1920s Spanish-Revival villa, slightly more than $300,000 over the asking price, Dirt reported. The 4-bedroom/3-bathroom Finley Avenue home sold about a month ago, according to Redfin.
Los Feliz: A 4-bedroom compound sold for more than $4.6 million, making it the highest-priced Eastside home sale during the past week, according to Redfin. Built in 1946, the Mid-Century sits on a half-acre, and features a main house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a detached guest house and an Olympic-sized pool. It sold for almost $300,000 above asking.
Silver Lake: A shared workspace is opening in early June at 3515 W. Sunset Blvd., the former site of Depop vintage. Worklife Ventures said the space will include a podcast and photo studio and a small venue for concerts, dinners, and events. It will also function as a retail space for local artisans and host a Sunday farmers' market.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's price cuts include a $10,000 slice on a Highland Park one-bedroom; a $24,000 cut on an East LA 3-bedroom and a $28,000 chop on a Highland Park Modern.
Weekend Open House
Here are this weekend's featured open houses. Good luck house hunting!
- Stunning Design - Major Remodel in East Hollywood
- El Encanto: An Enchanting Abode in Eagle Rock
- Duplex in the heart of Eagle Rock
- Montecito Heights Craftsman + ADU
- Three-Story home in Highland Park with Japanese-European vibes
READERS RESPOND
How are you dealing with higher gas prices?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular in L.A. County rose into record-breaking territory this week: $6.097 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That's $1.918 more than one year ago.
We asked our readers how they have adjusted now that it can easily cost more than $50 to fill up your tank.
Mario P. of Silver Lake resumed commuting by bus to South Central despite adding an hour to his round-trip commute.
"Because I have a day job and regular evening commitments, I have adjusted my evening schedule to start 30 minutes later, so that I will not be trying to end earlier or rush too frantically."
The plus side of bus riding, Mario says, is that he has more time to read. He's also banking his savings for gas-guzzling drives to Malibu and Manhattan beach to go surfing.
John from Eagle Rock bought an e-bike to commute to Downtown L.A., where he takes the bike with him on the elevator and parks it in his office.
"I cannot recommend it more highly," said John. "No gas or Downtown parking costs. Decent workout without much sweating. It's worth all the eye-rolls from everyone. My commute is now the high point of my workday."
NOTEBOOK
East Hollywood - The Ukrainian Culture Center on Melrose Avenue has suddenly turned into a hub of politics and resistance since Russia invaded Ukraine. LAist reports how the longtime neighborhood venue for banquets and quinceañeras has suddenly had to learn to do some very new things very quickly.
Boyle Heights - L.A. County and USC have been battling behind the scenes over management of L.A. County-USC Medical Center, the L. A. Times Reported. The County said USC failed to provide enough doctors and double-booked staff at the public hospital and the university’s own Keck Hospital next door. USC, meanwhile, said the County responded to physicians’ concerns “with hostility and demands for retributive action.”
Politics: The L.A. Daily News talked to Hilda Solis and three of the four people challenging her bid for a third term on the County Board of Supervisors. Topics of discussion include homelessness, housing, law enforcement, transportation, the environment, and public health. The county's 1st District includes most of Eastside, including unincorporated East L.A.
Detour Ahead: A section of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed for 24 hours this weekend for roadwork related to the new Sixth Street Bridge, says the city's Bureau of Engineering. Lanes in both directions will be closed starting at 10 pm on Saturday, May 21 between the 10 and 60 Freeways. Here's a map of the closures and recommended detours.
CALENDAR
Sat, May 21: Spring Salute to Sidney Poitier!
Sat, May 21: Celebrate Lincoln Heights
Sun, May 22: Pollinator Butterfly Celebration
Sun, May 22: Museums of the Arroyo Day.
ONE LAST THING
Civics 101: LAUSD Supt. Alberto M. Carvalho registered to vote this morning with eligible students at Wilson High in El Sereno. Carvalho needed to register because he is a new L.A. resident, having moved from Miami earlier this year.
