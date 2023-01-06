It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Thanks for hanging out with us this week. We will return to your inbox on Monday.
Have a lovely weekend and get out there and enjoy the cool, dry weather before the next storm arrives.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: A multicolored "Happy New Year" sign is part of the LADWP’s walking tour of holiday lights at Griffith Park. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Attempted burglary at Eilish home
Highland Park: A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to the home on North Avenue 57 near York Boulevard regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. ABC7 said Eilish's parents still own the home, but it was not immediately known if the singer was at the property during the attempted burglary. In 2020, the Grammy Award winner and her parents were granted a 3-year-restraining order against a man who exhibited what court documents described as "erratic behavior" while showing up at their home.
Victim identified
East L.A.: A man who was fatally shot Sunday evening has been identified as 27-year-old Edgar Acosta, according to the coroner's office. Acosta was found in an alley in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street. There was no immediate information on a suspect or motive.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A developer wants to build a four-story affordable housing project on a site now occupied by a small storefront and one-story bungalows, according to a filing with the city. The project by First Street Towers LLC would include 51 apartments at 2528 E. 1st Street near Fickett Street.
The new apartments would rise next door to the former Japanese Hospital, declared a historic landmark in 2019.
Highland Park
The Coco’s on York Boulevard has shut down. A broker said the property, including a 60-space parking lot, had recently sold, but that could not be confirmed. According to a statement from Coco's, a replacement tenant has been lined up. But that tenant has yet to be identified. Employees were aware as early as last June that the property was listed for lease, as we reported in June.
Silver Lake
Architectural Digest visits the apartment of jewelry designer Claudia Dockery, who decorated her place with purchases from Candid Home, a couple of blocks from her duplex. Dockery grew to be friends with Candid Home’s owner Ashley Leahy, as the two collaborated more and more on decoration. “I want to be inspired by everything around me,” Dockery said. “And when I go into Ashley’s store, I’m instantly inspired.”
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $31,300 off East LA REO
- $63,888 cut on a Highland Park remodel
- $75,000 chop on a Franklin Hills Modern
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Silver Lake Convenience Plus Views
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
🏛️ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ECHO PARK
A pothole reveals a rusty piece of the past
It has been more than 70 years since a streetcar made its way up and down Echo Park Avenue. But segments of the rails on which the cars used to run on remain buried under the asphalt.
Every once in a while, those long-forgotten rails emerge into view. Recently, a pothole on Echo Park Avenue just south of Ewing Street revealed a rusty-looking section of rail. Reader Charles Gelsinger took a photo and sent it in.
The first streetcars on the avenue began running as early as 1889 -- but horses pulled them. Electric-powered cars took over years later until December 1950, when service on the Echo Park Avenue Line ended for good.
Now, the Pico Union/Echo Park DASH bus travels along part of the same route.
🍽️ Good Taste
Atwater Village: HomeState, a local Tex-Mex chain known for its breakfast tacos and Frito pies, is opening a location at 3170 Glendale Blvd., according to their Instagram. The restaurant already has five locations in the L.A. area, including East Hollywood and Highland Park. The latest HomeState will be at the former site of El Cañonazo Market, which is being redeveloped as a food hall named Atwater Canyon. It's not clear when it will open. Briana “Breezy” Valdez, a Texas native, started the chain in 2013 after moving to Los Angeles.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Jan 7
- Montecito Heights: Take an interior tour of the Victorian homes at Heritage Square Museum.
- Boyle Heights: Have some Friendly Violent Fun at House of Abu for a DIY hardcore punk festival. Vendors include Terror Vision Apparel, Lala's Kitchen, and Scarlett Rose Apothecary.
Sunday, Jan 8
- Montecito Hills: Spend time in nature and engage in some Outdoor Kundalini Yoga and a Sound Bath at Debs Park.
- Little Tokyo: Celebrate Oshogatsu, the Japanese New Year at the Japanese American National Museum. This family-friendly event will have live music, and cultural activities to ring in 2023, the year of the Rabbit.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 What did you think of Friday's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.