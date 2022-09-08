Hello, There!
Read on for our roundup of the latest restaurant openings, deals and news.
Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A stunning sunset is a great way to end the day. Thanks to Veronica Hunt for the photo.
Thank You Thursday!
News
Body found in a van
A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway in East LA, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, said the CHP. Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of death of the person. The L.A. Times said there were no signs of foul play or a collision.
Elysian Park fire
L.A. Fire Department crews contained a nearly one-acre grass fire in the Radio Hill area on the east end of Elysian Park. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Unwanted guests
A homeless couple took over a Highland Park apartment while the residents were away on vacation, CBS News reported. The couple apparently broke in through a woman’s bedroom window and wore her her clothes, slept in her bed and washed in the shower. When the residents returned on Aug. 9 and confronted the squatters, the man fled. But the woman stayed behind and hid in a closet until police came and arrested her.
GOOD TASTE
Burger and patty melt deals | Everytable's East Hollywood expansion | Bub & Grandma's opening next week
Openings
Bub and Grandma's long-awaited Glassell Park sandwich shop and bakery is getting close to an official opening. The highly regarded bread baker held a soft opening over the Labor Day holiday in a bright and airy space on Eagle Rock Boulevard. There was social media chatter saying that the place could officially open as soon as today, Sept. 8, but a notice at one point on Bub and Grandma's website said Sept. 12. Expect breakfast sandwiches, like Chorizo, egg & cheese, and lunch sandos, including a vegan Cauliflower Cheddar, in addition to salads, pastries and, yes, bread.
Everytable seems to be opening everywhere. The company focuses on prepared, healthy meals made in centralized kitchens. Prices vary by location, reflecting the income and demographics of the surrounding neighborhood. Everytables have already opened up at Cal State L.A. and in Los Feliz. Now, new locations are coming to East Hollywood on Vermont Avenue across from L.A. City College and Hollywood Boulevard near Western Avenue, says What Now LA.
Echo Park's first oyster bar, The Lonely Oyster, will begin serving a full dinner menu tonight (Sept. 8) as part of its grand opening, says Jenna Corbin, the restaurant's creative director (who has also been a long-time server at nearby Taix). Chef Carlos Lopez will head a kitchen that will serve brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night plates and oysters complemented with wine and cocktails. The Lonely Oyster is the latest Echo Park endeavor for owner Don Andes. He has been with the Holloway Bar (which occupied the same building at 1320 Echo Park Ave.) and Little Joy Cocktails.
Deals
Los Feliz' Messhall is celebrating their 10th anniversary with free BBQ plates, cocktail specials and games during a block party on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Can't make the event? You can still celebrate with the classic Mess Burger for $10 during brunch and lunch.
If you're still in the mood for burgers, Goldburger in both Highland Park and Los Feliz are offering $3 patty melts all week on Bub and Grandma's bread.
New & Improved
Encanto in Los Feliz opened several months ago but is finally getting around to holding a grand opening party today (Sept. 8) A new brunch menu features egg and chorizo tacos and fried plantain pancakes.
Dinner is different now at Silver Lake's All Day Baby. The restaurant known for its biscuit sandwiches morphs into an evening pop-up with a Vietnamese- and Asian-inspired dinner menu, reports Eater LA. Tet-A-Tet serves up everything from Jidori Chicken Liver Patê to Blue Crab Fried Rice. But you can still enjoy those biscuits during daytime hours.
Let it pour
The Silver Lake House, a long-time Thai restaurant formerly known as Leela Thai, is seeking city permission to serve beer and wine, according to a recent public hearing.
Little Ripper Coffee in Glassell Park also seeks city permission to serve beer and wine in addition to coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks.
Reviews
The L.A Times gives a rave review to Pijja Palace, Silver Lake's Indian-inspired pizza parlor. Check out Bill Addison's review of "the summer's hottest dining sensation yet."
Maciel's Vegan Butcher in Highland Park was featured in LAist. Writer Julia Paskin mixes her personal experience with vegetarianism, her interview with co-owner and chef Maciel Bañales and her take on the plant-based food. Expect expanded hours and offerings soon.
Which bread baker rises to the top?
We asked our Daily Digest newsletter readers earlier this week to vote for their favorite bread maker from three local choices: Bub and Grandma's, Clark Street Bakery and Tartine.
Here's how they voted and what they recommended:
A few recommendations:
- Bub and Grandma's: Spelt Polenta loaf
- Clark Street: Country sourdough dough with flax, sesame and sunflower seeds inside and outside! That’s the best picnic loaf to accompany your favorite cheeses."
- Tartine: The Kids Loaf
And one reader named Friends & Family as a favorite.
Got an old Prius? Then watch for catalytic converter thieves
An Eagle Rock woman and an Echo Park man were among the victims highlighted in a Los Angeles Times report on catalytic converter thefts. Both owned late-model Priuses, which are popular targets.
Nam Trinh of Eagle Rock had her converter stolen four times off her Prius. “I was like, ‘Well, this is just how life is now. I guess my catalytic converter is going to be stolen every month.’” Meanwhile, Steven Simon of Echo Park spent $1,500 to replace and install a shield over his new converter. Fifteen months later, the entire car was stolen. When it was recovered, the converter and shield had been removed.
Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Sept 9
DTLA: Love rum? Head to the 1st ever Los Angeles Rum Festival! Events include tasting sessions and an industry network program.
Saturday, Sept 10
The Autry: Catch a film on a museum trip to The Autry. Watch City Slickers (1991) with guest lecturer Lynn Downey as part of the museum's "What Is a Western?" film series.
Echo Park: Gather your friends for an afternoon of board games at the Edendale Library's Well Played! Play classic and new games with players of all levels.
Boyle Heights: Check out the 1st annual Boyle Heights Beerfest in the parking lot of Rebelde Coffee and Tavern. Taste selections from eight breweries, sample food from Sazon Bros, and vibe with music from a DJ.
Highland Park: Get your tiki on and enjoy live music, food, film projections and tiki craft cocktails at the Tiki Cinema Party.
Los Feliz: Put Carrie Ann Baade's "Sawing a Woman in Half" solo-exhibit on your gallery-hopping list.
Sunday, Sept 11
Eagle Rock: Learn the art of hand dyeing yarn with a fiber artist at the Center of the Arts for the Textile Arts: Hand-Dyed Yarn + Open Studio.
El Sereno: Celebrate Black Walnut Day with a tree plantings, hikes, workshops and a scavenger hunt at Ascot Hills Park.
