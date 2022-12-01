Hello!
It's Thursday, and we have a lot of restaurant news and weekend things to do waiting for you. Read on!
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: A '37 Buick strikes a pose next to Lincoln Park Lake.
📢 News
Fatal crash
Lincoln Heights: A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning after being struck by a tractor trailer in an apparent hit-and-run collision. CHP officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to the Mission Road onramp of the southbound 5 Freeway where they found the victim, a CHP spokesman said. Witnesses said the semi continued southbound on the freeway without stopping. The pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ex-librarian agrees to settle wrongful shooting lawsuit
Silver Lake: A mid-trial tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the city by a former city librarian who alleges she was wrongfully shot in the left hip by an LAPD officer in March 2017. Shellie Cooke was celebrating her 45th birthday on the day she was shot outside her Edgecliff Drive home. The Eastsider
Murder suspect remains at large
East Hollywood: Sheriff's detectives asked the public for information leading to the arrest of the man who fatally stabbed a homeless Army veteran in a L.A. City College parking structure last month. Officials are also looking for the 64-year-old victim's next of kin. The Eastsider
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
Opening Soon
Los Feliz: California Fish Grill is planning to open up a restaurant serving beer and wine at the base of a new apartment building at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue, according to a Planning Department filing. The chain, which serves up fish and seafood sandwiches, salads, bowls and tacos, operates more than two dozen restaurants across the state. The filing did not say when the restaurant will open. California Fish Grill will operate in the same building as Mendocino Farms.
Futbol watching & drinking
Looking for restaurants and bars to watch the World Cup? LA TACO recommends Highland Park’s The House of Football and Silver Lake’s The Red Lion Tavern. The House of Football has big screens and outdoor seating to watch the game, plus retail space to pick up vintage and new gear. The Red Lion Tavern is perfect if you're looking for an international affair, serving up German schnitzel, sausage and beer.
Time for tamales
The holidays are a busy time for tamale makers (and eaters). LA TACO's picks for some of the best Eastside tamales include Carniceria Uruapan, La Mascota and Los Cinco Puntos in Boyle Heights and Tamales Liliana’s (East LA & Boyle Heights locations) and La Indiana Tamales in East LA.
Gourmand Picks
While we await the new Michelin star rankings, the restaurant guide has updated its Bib Gourmand rankings of casual and less expensive selections that include some Eastside spots. Making the cut were Silver Lake’s All Day Baby and Pijja Palace, East Hollywood’s Saffy’s, and Lincoln Heights’ Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Eater LA reports.
New cooks in the kitchen
Silver Lake: Botanica announced that two new chefs are now working in their kitchen: Alex Barkley from Birdie G’s and Joanne Bae from Here’s Looking at You and Etta.
Comedy on the menu
Eagle Rock: Filipino restaurant Motherland is hosting comedy shows every Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Times has the full story on how C.J. Toledano, a first-generation Filipino American, is creating community each week.
Got the late-night munchies?
Here are a few Eastside restaurants that are open late, even 24 hours:
- Boyle Heights: Sam's Tacos, 715 S. Soto St. Tacos, burritos, burgers
- East Hollywood: Crispy Pork Gang, 5253 Hollywood Blvd. Thai food. Closed only from 6 am to 8 am.
- Los Feliz: Fred 62, 850 N Vermont Ave. Diner. Open Sunday through Wednesday to 1 am, Thursday through Saturday to 3 am
- Rampart: Original Tommy's Hamburgers, 2575 Beverly Blvd. Burgers. Open 24 hours.
- Silver Lake: Astro Family Restaurant, 2300 Fletcher Dr. Diner/Coffee Shop. Open 24 hours.
- Glassell Park - Denny’s, 3060 N San Fernando Rd. Diner. Open 24 hours.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Dec 2
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Help build a sustainable habitat for birds at the TEST PLOT with Terremoto Landscape Architecture. The community volunteer event will get dirty so come prepared!
Eagle Rock: Start the Christmas season at the Annual Tree Lighting at Eagle Rock City Hall. Perfect for children, enjoy free entertainment, toys, and goodies, plus Santa will be there!
Hermon: Get into the spirit with live music, caroling and even sledding on real snow at the Hermon Holiday Block Party.
Saturday, Dec 3
Atwater Village: Browse for gifts and art while sipping craft cocktails at the Holiday Pop-Up & Art Show.
Boyle Heights: Take a walking tour of Boyle Heights Most Haunted locations. Learn history from a 6th generation local.
Dodger Stadium: Listen to a wide variety of Latin music -- from Los Tigres Del Norte to Cafe Tacuba to Sin Bandera-- at the Besame Mucho Festival.
Eagle Rock: Take a one-day Kaleidoscopic Drawing workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Deepen your skills in depth, movement, and composition.
East LA: Snow in East LA? Yes, you and your kids can play in tons of snow that will be trucked into Belvedere (4pm-8pm), City Terrace (4pm-8pm) and Obregon (12pm-4pm) parks for Winter Wonderland events.
Glassell Park: Spend an afternoon at the bi-monthly Baby Girl "One Fine Day" Patio Party. Hosted at Verdugo Bar, enjoy R&B classics, bottomless mimosas, and shop from pop up vendors. Donations will go to the Glassell Park Community Fridge.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for holiday gifts, sweets & treats, cards, art, clothing, and more at Benny Boy Brewing's Holiday Market.
Los Feliz: Pick up some holiday gifts at the first-time Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Mount Hollywood Congregational Church.
Los Feliz: Bring a flashlight, battery-powered lantern (even a cellphone light will do) to the Los Feliz Annual Tree Lighting.
Sunday, Dec 4
Echo Park: Eager to learn how to edit video like a pro? Head to Heavy Manners Library and take their Intro to Adobe Premiere Pro workshop with Echo Park Film Center.
East Hollywood: Catch "The Book of Liz," a comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about a cheese-ball-making member of a tight-knit religious community who decides to explore the outside world.
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
