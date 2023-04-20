Hello Thursday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
As of today we have 196 Reader Sponsors making monthly contributions. Will you help us get to 200 by the end of April? Go here to help us reach this important milestone.
Now, read on for the latest.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: Thanks to Gregory Roth for his amazing sunset shot, looking down Merced Street to the hills of Elysian Park in the distance.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Carlos B. and two other readers who wish to remain anonymous. Thank you!
If you believe, as we do, that our local stories matter, please consider joining the ranks of our Reader Sponsors today. Your support will allow us to continue to deliver the news you can't find anyplace else.
SILVER LAKE
Fostering a community for creatives
Silver Lake Shorts, a monthly-ish short film screening event at El Cid, is a free outlet for creatives and audiences.
“We don’t care about how much money you spent on it,” Jared Corwin, one of the two screening organizers, said of submissions. “[We ask] does it have a clear, artistic intention? Does it feel like a lot of love and heart was put into it?”
Corwin is a filmmaker himself. He was frustrated by the festival circuit’s costs and institutional gatekeeping and surprised that, after moving to Los Angeles in 2014, he struggled to find a scene of filmmakers.
Silver Lake Shorts first ran from July 2019 until January 2020 under the purview of Ben Sharpe. Corwin showed a short film at the January 2020 event, but future screenings were paused during the pandemic. Corwin reconnected with Sharpe and brought the series back in March 2022.
Corwin feels providing a space for artists’ work is even more critical as projects get canceled early on or completely wiped off streaming services. Artists are then unable to access their hard work or be able to share it with audiences.
“We’re relying basically on tech companies to dictate our content,” he said. “Now, we don’t have access to these things we loved … it’s really heartbreaking.”
Silver Lake Shorts has inspired spinoff events. Corwin hosted a screening of shorts with a collective of creators called Eclectic Youth. The films were all reminiscent of cult-classic Adult Swim programming, with animated and live-action shorts that were funny, scary and uncomfortable. They also featured an art market for local illustrators and animators.
Corwin hopes to expand the scope of Silver Lake Shorts for more creators, potentially adding live performances, poetry and puppetry into the mix. But his main hope is to inspire creatives to do precisely what they want to do: create.
“We want to be an excuse for people to create things, have a venue for it to be shown, and build a community surrounding it,” he said.
The next Silver Lake Shorts screening at El Cid is on April 25.
Sponsored by Art of Houses
Highland Park Craftsman with huge backyard
Perched on a hill in the best neighborhood in Highland Park, sits the most charming updated 1928 Craftsman home. Gorgeous wood French doors open to the expansive backyard complete with mountain views to expand the living area to your gorgeous private outdoor space. Inside, the open concept living area is flooded with that gorgeous California light.
$1,149,000 | 3 Beds 1 Bath | 1,032 SF
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news:
Openings
Echo Park: Dongame, a new restaurant moving into the former home of Silverback Coffee on Sunset Boulevard, has applied for a state license to serve beer and wine. The same permit indicates the new establishment is connected to the Japanese restaurant Taiko Irvine. Meanwhile, on the neighborhood's south end, Butchr Bar is preparing to open in the same Glendale Boulevard complex that houses Clark Street Bread and Grá pizzeria. No word yet on when either place will open.
Elysian Valley: A new Mexican restaurant has opened on Blake Avenue., reports The Infatuation. Loreto features a seafood-centric menu, offering sashimi, ceviche, tostadas and a grilled fish entree with black beans, rice, avocado, escabeche, tortillas, salsa and unlimited quesadillas starting at $64.
Highland Park: A restaurant called Highly Likely is headed to 5526 N. Figueroa, possibly to open in late June, according to restaurateur Cary Mosier. This will be the second location for the all-day cafe, which currently has a spot in West Adams. “The menu for breakfast and lunch will be similar to the existing menu,” Mosier said, “but our dinner menu will be brand new and will also feature cocktails, wine, and beer.” The company has filed for a permit to sell a full line of alcoholic beverages.
New on the Menu
Silver Lake: All Day Baby’s Vietnamese dinner pop-up Tet-a-Tet launched a new spring cocktail menu last weekend. New cocktails include a white Negroni with mezcal and whiskey with honey, fennel and grapefruit.
Highland Park: Sad Girl Creamery has arrived at Jeff’s Table inside Flask Fine Wines. Grab pints of chocoflan, guava jam cheesecake, brown butter pecan mezcal and more.
Glassell Park: Bub and Grandma’s is switching to a table service model. According to their Instagram, switching from the previous process of ordering ahead before finding a seat will allow them to serve customers faster and create a better experience.
Lincoln Heights: Chain sandwich restaurant Fat Sal’s has a new sandwich on their menu. The Chicken Bacon Ranch features the three titular ingredients, plus melted Swiss, avocado, lettuce and tomato on a warm hero.
Specials
Dine LA starts April 28, with more than 350 restaurants offering specials until May 12. Some restaurants on the Eastside include:
- Hail Mary Pizza and Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village
- Malbec Market in Eagle Rock
- Carousel Restaurant Hollywood in East Hollywood
- Sage, the Lonely Oyster and Cosa Buona in Echo Park
- Alimento, All Day Baby, Greekman’s, Izakaya Osen, Marco Polo, Omakase by Osen, Same Same Thai, Spoon & Pork in Silver Lake
Atwater Village: Tam O’Shanter offers a new happy hour special on Mondays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring $10 classic cocktails, $7 wine, $5 well shots and beer specials, reports Eater LA.
Write-Ups
Highland Park: Our restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler gave three stars to Jeff's Table, which "serves sandwiches that stagger the imagination."
East Hollywood's Honey's at Star Love and Silver Lake's The Ruby Fruit are making local and national headlines for creating new spaces for the lesbian and queer community. Eater LA says that the two establishments are ushering in a "Queer Bar Renaissance," and The New York Times wrote about how the spaces inspire the power of queer joy.
Update
Silver Lake: We have an update on our story about Pazzo Gelato's lease. Property manager Albert Karchikian of Specialized Realty, responding to our requests for comment, said he had not been actively discussing the renewal of the shop's lease and that owner Michael Buch had expressed a desire to leave. But Buch said he wanted to stay and had reached out several times about his options. Meanwhile, Kim Malek of Salt & Straw ice cream, a new tenant in the same center, told Eater LA that she was "entirely supportive of shops like Pazzo" and would "embrace their continued presence in the neighborhood."
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Echo Park: Belmont High alums are welcome at Tommy's for the first in a series of events celebrating the school's centennial. Saturday, April 22. More celebrations are planned for September. (Sponsored)
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Friday, Apr 21
Eagle Rock: Attend an evening dinner at a private home and listen to professor and poet Cathy Park Hong speak about her book, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. Proceeds will support the Los Angeles Review of Books.
Silver Lake: The Red Cross will have a blood drive at Silverlake Independent JCC. Schedule an appointment to find out your blood type and save lives.
Saturday, Apr 22
Eagle Rock: Are you into drag, comedy and bingo? Then head to Drag Bingo Night, a benefit for the Women's 20th Century Club.
Echo Park: Heavy Manner's Library hosts a weekend long comics book festival. The Comics Fair will feature work from 24 artists, highlighting 12 different exhibitors each day.
Montecito Heights: Heritage Square Museum will host their annual Victorian Fashion History presentation, Inside/Out: Fashion Through the Ages. Come dressed in Edwardian styles and learn some history.
Silver Lake: Grab your running shoes on Earth Day and do a couple of laps for Clean Water around the reservoirs. Get a chance to win prizes and fuel your day with free donuts and coffee. Proceeds will support Charity Water.
Sunday, Apr 23
Eagle Rock: Start a 5-week session to learn about Kaleidoscopic Drawing with artist Kaye Freeman.
Glassell Park: Train your green thumb to take care of Bonsai in a Bonsai Planting Party featuring by expert Daniel Deephouse.
Silver Lake: Have your teen learn how to save a life at a CPR training and certification workshop.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesus Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.