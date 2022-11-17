Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Elton John returns to Dodger Stadium this week for his final U.S. concerts -- nearly five decades after his legendary 1975 show at the ballpark.
What's your favorite Elton John song? Tiny Dancer? Rocket Man? Or one of his deep cuts? Please reply to this newsletter with your pick and tell us why it's your fav.
Now, read on for your Thursday dose of stories and info.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: The spelling is not perfect, but this message from a 5th grader is just beautiful. Thanks to Pablo Prietto for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Starbucks strike
Cypress Park: Workers at the Cypress Park Starbucks staged a walkout today, joining striking employees at about 100 of the coffee giant's stores nationwide. Social media posts said the store at Figueroa Street and Cypress Avenue was forced to close because of the walkout. The Eastsider
Time to mask up, again
COVID: Los Angeles County today returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since the beginning of November. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have a whole bunch of readers to thank this week for their contributions: Leticia A., Lee B., Jenny Brandt, Marc B., Kenneth Buchanan, Kaitlyn Caldwell, Anthony Camin, Jeremy Cohen, Nigel Duara, Tim Engel, J.G., Peter Giannascoli, Anne Hall, Julia Hernandez, Faye J., Kathleen J., Tim K., Christopher W W Kraft, Cheryl Leutjen, Andrew L., Joseph Lightfoot, Elisabeth Maier, Greg Maness, Eric Newton, Peter R., Jacob R., Rachel S., Liz Staley, Chuck S. and Louisa V.
The generosity of these and other Reader Sponsors is making a huge difference. Their financial support allows us to keep providing you with the community news you can't find anyplace. Please consider joining them by contributing today.
LOS FELIZ
Dinner, drinks and 8 (short) movies
Messhall Kitchen is hosting its first film festival this month, featuring shorts created by staff in collaboration with customers and filmed in the restaurant.
Like many other restaurant workers in L.A., Jon Bangle and Andrew Pack hold day jobs while pursuing entertainment careers. Bangle is a writer and filmmaker. Pack is an actor. They thought the festival would be a great way to hone their craft and celebrate the restaurant, which occupies part of a building once home to a Brown Derby restaurant, a popular Hollywood hangout.
After restaurant co-owner Anthony Ko approved the project, Bangle and Pack got to work on the Messhall Film Festival.
The eight short films were created with past and present Messhall staff members and regular customers. It took eight weeks to produce the films, which each had one night of shooting in the restaurant. Some of the screenwriters work in late-night TV and sitcoms like “New Girl” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
“[The festival] helps build a stronger bond between not only the employees but some of our regulars, and it does build a family-like community,” Pack said.
Especially after pandemic restrictions, Bangle says it’s important for restaurants to foster a sense of community. “Restaurants can take advantage of creating a more welcoming kind of gathering…people want to be with other people and [get] back to a little bit of normal.”
The short films range from murder mysteries to talking cocktails and coasters and feature the stories of the people who walk through the restaurant doors, either as patrons or staff.
All films will be screened in the restaurant patio on the two remaining nights, Nov. 28 and 30 at 6 pm. Admission is free, and a special food & drink service be available.
Bangle and Pack hope that the festival will become an annual event.
“As long as people keep saying yes and it turns out fantastic, we’ll keep doing it,” Bangle said. “It’s good to work with people that you really trust and know that they are looking out not only for you but the [restaurant] and the brand.”
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
New & Coming Soon
Atwater Village: The Kebab Shop, a San Diego chain, will open in the Costco shopping center next year, says QSR. Grab a San Diego wrap with a choice of chicken, lamb or beef kebab or some fries loaded with feta cheese, garlic yogurt and döner meat.
Highland Park: Cary Mosier is looking to open a new restaurant called Delicious Monster on Figueroa Street. What Now Los Angeles says not much is known about the venture, but Mosier, who also owns Gracias Madres and Cafe Gratitude, may bring some zero-waste initiatives to the project.
Los Feliz: Hawaiian shave ice chain Ululani's is opening its first mainland U.S. location in a corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies, according to Eater LA. Expect over 20 different syrups like piña colada, pickled mango, tamarind and Thai tea, and toppings like fresh mochi and sweet condensed milk.
Silver Lake: Shake Shack opened its 20th L.A. restaurant earlier this month on Sunset Boulevard at Hyperion Avenue, next to the Black Cat. The New York-based burger chain launched the 90-seat Sunset Junction spot with the Silverlake Burger, a "regenerative-farmed" cheeseburger with Kaylin + Kaylin pickles and grilled onions.
Restaurant refresh
Echo Park: Konbi is back—with a twist. Eater LA reports that Konbi Ni will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in the former sandwich shop. For $35, a Japanese breakfast includes pickled cucumbers, a layered omelet, soba squash, charcoal fish, a Sencha cookie and tea. Breakfast and lunch offerings begin this week, and dinner service starts Dec. 1.
Highland Park: Jeff's Table is now taking in-person orders. After a few teaser videos on Instagram, the sandwich shop revealed you can order in-person in addition to online and delivery. They've also added new menu items, including grilled cheese sandwiches for kids and adults and weekend breakfast sandwiches.
Deals & Specials
Los Feliz: If you're not in the mood to prepare a whole Thanksgiving dinner, Messhall is offering take-home turkey dinners, available for order until the day before the holiday. Dinners serve four or more and include a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, Mac and cheese, roast vegetables and rolls.
Pop-ups
Highland Park: Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca will bring her Mexitalian fare to Holcomb on Saturday, Nov. 19. Pair some natural wine with new menu items on the cozy patio from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Write Ups
East Hollywood: The Michelin Guide added 37 California restaurants this year, including Saffy's. The entire selection will be published on Dec. 5, but the preview note for Saffy's says that their "Lamb and pork kebabs cooked on long metal skewers are the main event, but appetizers easily hold their own."
Food, fun and $120 dolls for Elton John fans
If you can't go (or afford) to attend Elton John's last U.S. concerts tonight and this weekend at Dodger Stadium, don't worry.
You can still celebrate the arrival of the Rocket Man and his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a few items and meal deals offered by Eastside merchants.
A few blocks from the stadium in Echo Park, Monty's Good Burger is selling a $24.99 Monty's Loves Elton meal with a vegan cheeseburger, tots and fries, rock sugar cookie and Tiny Dancer pink lemonade. Also available is a $9 Glitter Glasses Shake with an English toffee flavor.
In Atwater Village, Village Studios on Thursday night hosts the Elton John Fan Zone, featuring art, music and a "British Banquet" going for $200.
Want to buy a $120 Elton John action figure?
Then head to Glassell Park and Revenge Of!, a comics book store and gift shop selling an 8-inch-tall, Elton John "Live in '75" action figure wearing a Dodger uniform. Piano, microphone and baseball bat included.
Store co-owner Joe Kuntz has high hopes for sales.
"We think they will fly off the shelf once the concert happens this weekend!
🗒️ Notebook
Mad at Morrissey
Los Feliz: People are awfully mad at rock singer Morrissey for ending his concert at the Greek Theatre after only 30 minutes, KTLA reported. It has been widely speculated that he left because it was cold outside. But the former Smiths singer has not provided an explanation.
El Sereno: Hyperallergic talks to El Sereno native Michael Alvarez about his artwork. He paints scenes that the arts magazine calls “liminal spaces of Los Angeles: the rail yards, freeway underpasses, and public parks.” Paintings at his current solo show at Matthew Brown Gallery include street debris, such as peeling paint, crushed bottle caps, latex and other bits of junk.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Nov 17
Angelino Heights: Support local artists and neighborhood youth by attending the artUnite show & auction to benefit Central City Action Committee. (Sponsored)
Friday, Nov 18
Echo Park: It's Comics O'Clock at Heavy Manners Library. Listen to a comics reading hosted by Mikey Heller featuring several storytelling artists.
Historic Filipinotown: Honor the 25th anniversary of Historic illipinos II at HiFi kitchen and celebrate the impact Filipinos and Fil-Americans have in break dancing. Featuring a freestyle session from Reveal, Rainen, Jeromeskee, Bee, and more.
Saturday, Nov 19
Echo Park: Calling all LGBTQIA+ community members interested in astrology, this event is for you! Head to Echo Park Lake to learn about the zodiac at Astro Vibes: Cosmic Queer.
Glassell Park: Get a workout at Jazzy Funk Dance Class and celebrate the host's birthday! Bring your friends for a cardio dance party experience.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Enjoy live music from percussionist Randy Gloss and Fabiano do Nascimento & June West. Bring a blanket and enjoy 2 events from Floating.
Sunday, Nov 20
Elysian Valley: Join LA Compost and the Elysian Valley Community Garden for a late afternoon for their Carbon Farming with Compost: Microscopy Night. Tour the community composting system and learn about carbon farming.
Dodgers Stadium: Grab some tickets for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. See one of the top selling solo artists perform his best hits at the ballpark.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 444 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 444 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.