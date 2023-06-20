Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. I'm pleased to announce that we have crossed over the 9,500 follower mark on Instagram, and now we're aiming for that magical 10,000 number. If you haven't already, please click here to follow us.
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Dodger Stadium: The Dodger drone show has been quite impressive. But what's your preference? Friday night drones or fireworks? Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📣 News
House fire extinguished
Los Feliz: A Monday night fire in a vacant, two-story house on Kenmore Avenue was extinguished with no injuries reported. The Eastsider
Arrest made in fatal stabbing
El Sereno: A suspect was nabbed in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Sponsored by KIPP Endeavor College Prep
Understanding the power of education at the intersection of community
KIPP Endeavor College Prep is a school that truly understands the power of education at the intersection of community. With a focus on providing students the tools they need to succeed, both in and outside of the classroom, each student is given a chance to flourish. The belief that knowledge is power is at the forefront of everything they do.
KIPP Endeavor also understands that not all students learn the same way. That's why they offer a variety of programs designed to meet the needs of different learners. From gifted and talented to special education, KIPP Endeavor has programs in place to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed. Enrollment at KIPP Endeavor College Prep is currently open.
🎒 Eastside Parent
EAST L.A.
Veteran teacher retires after 43 years, returns to coach academic decathlon team
Lucille “Lucy” Romero cleaned out her classroom on June 12, wrapping up 43 years as a teacher – all at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.
The following day, the 68-year-old Romero was back at Garfield. The long-time coach of the school’s Academic Decathlon team returned to begin preparing students for the 2023-2024 Academic Decathlon season.
“This is not novel or unprecedented,” Romero said.
In the past, coaches have retired from teaching only to return to continue assisting the members of the academic decathlon.
Romero, who taught biology, advanced placement biology and physics, has coached decathletes for 29 years in science and social science. She will continue to be part of the team of current and retired Garfield faculty who train students.
The academic decathlon has allowed Romero to watch students develop and gain self-confidence.
“We’re showing them they can succeed,” Romero said, adding she and other coaches are conveying the message that “hey, you’re just as good, if not better” than the other teams from affluent communities.
As they work with their coaches, students realize they aren’t just preparing for competition.
They “realize they’re getting skills that will last a lifetime,” Romero said. “It really is a confidence builder.”
Romero, who is a graduate of the school, has shared her knowledge of Garfield history and programs with new teachers and students, said Principal Andres Favela.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As coach of the academic decathlon team, Romero has spotted talent and worked with low-achievers who went on to excel, said Favela said.
“She’s going to make sure they produce at the highest levels,” Favela said. “She demands hard work, and the kids give it to her.”
Romero said coaching will allow her to continue working with students without having to contend with some less-than-fun aspects of teaching.
“I won’t have to grade papers, I won’t have to prepare lesson plans and no meetings,” she said.
🎒More Schools News
LAUSD calls for end to harmful immigration policies
LAUSD approved a resolution that opposes harsh federal policies on those seeking asylum in the United States. Board members called “for an end to these harmful policies and focus on a comprehensive and compassionate approach to asylum and all immigration.”
🗒️ Notebook
Family mourns shooting victim
Boyle Heights: The father and mother of 25-year-old Noah Martinez, who was fatally shot last week near their home, said he was diagnosed with autism. He worked as a custodian at a warehouse while collecting recyclables. ABC7
ArroyoFest on for October
ActiveSGV announced it has received approvals to hold ArroyoFest on Sunday, Oct. 29. The free event will close down a portion of the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) to motor vehicle traffic, leaving it open for pedestrians, cyclists and "all forms of active transportation." When the Eastsider wrote about the planning of ArroyoFest back in February, the organizers were still locking down permits. On Monday, June 26 is an ArroyoFest exploratory ride. Click here for info.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Tuesday, June 20
East LA: Familiarize yourself with the stars. Find out what constellations are at the El Camino Real Library and then create a 3-D constellation card to take home.
Wednesday, June 21
Boyle Heights: It's Wellness Wednesday at Latinx with Plants. Take a workshop surrounding plants and self care. Learn how to take care of plants, paint a pot, and go home with your own plant.
Glassell Park: Celebrate the release of Minor Threats Vol. 1 at Revenge comic book store.
Thursday, June 22
Silver Lake: There's an Antisocial Party happening at Los Globos. This monthly event will feature electro, industrial and dark wave music, with some dissociative visual projections. Plus shop for artwork and catch some fetish performances.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.