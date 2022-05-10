Hello!

If somehow you forgot Mother's Day on Sunday, you have a second chance to redeem yourself. Mother's Day is celebrated today in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. ¡Feliz Día de las Madres!

Mount Washington: Thanks to Todd Frankel for sharing his view of the morning light breaking through the clouds.

NEWS

Echo Park: Two journalists from the website Knock LA sued the LAPD for alleged civil rights violations stemming from their arrests while covering the removal of a homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake last year. The Eastsider

Investigation: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who has been nominated to become ambassador to India -- "more likely than not" was aware of or should have been aware of sexual harassment and racist comments by a former top adviser. The report was conducted by the staff of a U.S. Senator who had put Garcetti's nomination on hold. Politico

Rite Aid leaves Echo Park behind

Echo Park: The Rite Aid drug store on Glendale Boulevard is closing down for good on May 19 as a cost-cutting move.

The Echo Park Rite Aid is among the 145 stores that will have closed by June, according to company spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk. The company has previously said the closures were intended to reduce costs and boost profits.

Prescriptions at the Echo Park store will be transferred to other health service providers, Wojczyk said. The nearest chain drug store is a Walgreens at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” Wojczyk said.

Echo Park resident Jennifer Wojinski is not happy about the upcoming closure.

"Not only [are we] losing a source of close by necessities, but so many of the workers are long time neighbors and made the place nice and clean and welcoming," she said.

There's no word about what the property owners have planned for the soon-to-be empty store.

What would you like to see open at that location?

TigerBots compete for robotics glory

Boyle Heights: A group of Bridge Street Elementary students is in Texas today competing in a robotics championship and making school history.

The 11-year-olds are the school’s first robotics team. The TigerBots, which consists of Samantha Alvarado, Maria Lazo, Leslie Mendoza and Diego Ortiz, came together as a team early this school year.

“We’re so happy and proud of the work that they’ve done,” said Bridge Street Principal Maria De La Torre.

Team coach and math teacher Anna Marie Garcia used to run the robotics program at a nearby school. When she came to Bridge last summer, the principal invited her to start a team. Garcia looked for students who were passionate about robotics and committed, curious and capable of working collaboratively.

With the help of a LeRoy Nelson Foundation grant, the robotics program launched. Students used a basic blueprint to build a four-wheeled robot that vaguely resembles a NASA rover. The team used their own ideas to create “Gadget,” as the children named the device, all their own.

The team took the robot to various local competitions before moving to the state level. They earned the chance to go to the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, competing in the VEX IQ Robotics category.

The children were also invited to VEX based on their video about a research project Leslie Mendoza completed. The project involves what she calls a solar flower, which would be built from solar panels and, like a natural flower, follows the sun, capturing energy for household use.

The students met regularly during lunch and after school in Garcia’s classroom to practice driving the robot and to make the robot better through design and upgrades.

Some of the students are already thinking of future careers.

Leslie, robot coder and solar-flower researcher, said she might like to go into acting or possibly journalism.

Maria knows where she’d like to work when she grows up.

“I would love to work for NASA,” she said.

NOTEBOOK

Elections: The L.A. Times endorsed Eunisses Hernandez in the Council District 1 election. Hernandez is running against two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo, whose record, the Times said, is “mixed.” Hernandez, a policy advocate and community organizer, helped change hearts and minds in the area of criminal justice reform, the Times said. She has also vowed not to expand the LAPD. Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods.

Griffith Park: A motorist who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist last month pleaded not guilty Monday through his attorney to murder and other charges. Jairo Martinez, 37, is charged with one felony count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person. Martinez, who is jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom June 28.

CALENDAR

Wed: Googie Modern book signing at Skylight Books

Wed: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Event Details

ONE LAST THING

15 Minutes of Fame: The Echo Park Rite Aid had a brief moment of stardom at the 2019 Golden Globes. Co-host Andy Samberg said the Hollywood stars in attendance would receive flu shots from the store pharmacy. Men and women in white coats then came out with syringes and offered vaccinations to the audience. Vanity Fair said the shots were fake.

That's It! Thanks for reading.

-- Jesús Sanchez

