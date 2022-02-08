Hello!

Did you feel it? This morning's minor jolt in East Hollywood was a reminder that you should be ready for far bigger quakes.

Now, before you practice Drop, Cover & Hold On, read on for the latest.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Are you seeing things or does this tree have eyes? Thanks to Sofie Del Barrio for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Morning Jolt

East Hollywood: A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck this morning on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake, according to preliminary data. There were no reports of injuries or damage. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A new look for a stretch of Riverside Drive

By Barry Lank

Two northbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one under a facelift for a worn-out stretch of Riverside Drive between Silver Lake and Los Feliz.

The road diet or lane reduction is intended to make room for bike lanes and calm traffic on a half-mile of Riverside between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards. It’s a stretch that runs by large apartment buildings, Friendship Auditorium, tennis courts and two homeless shelters.

“This will connect existing Riverside Drive bike lanes to Griffith Park, community open spaces, and the LA River,” the project summary said.

Work is scheduled to begin this month.

Plans had already been in the works to resurface this stretch of Riverside when city officials decided to move ahead with other changes that were among the options presented to residents last year.

The modifications include:

Eliminating one northbound traffic lane.

Adding protected bike lanes on both sides of the street. They will be shielded from moving traffic by placing them between the curb and a row for parking. The road may end up with fewer parking spaces as a result.

Fresh striping and upgraded and more prominent crosswalks.

What won’t change:

Two southbound lanes will remain devoted to motor vehicles

A middle turn lane will be preserved

Parking on both sides of the street will be kept

Riverside between Glendale Boulevard and Fletcher Drive is not included in the project.

The project would bridge the gap between the bike lane coming out of Griffith Park and the bike route that begins again south of Glendale Boulevard.

How will this reconfiguration impact traffic?

The goal, in part, is to calm or slow down traffic and increase safety. Department documents did not provide estimates but said the makeover “may introduce changes to travel time” for private vehicles as well as transit buses.

Tacos Delta mourns the death of "Licho"

When L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez praised Silver Lake's Tacos Delta for its chilaquiles, co-owner Sergio Valdivia credited his mother, Elisa, for the recipe. Elisa, better known as Licho, helped her son and daughter-in-law open the Sunset Boulevard taco stand more than 40 years ago. She continued to work in the tiny kitchen for decades after.

This weekend, the family announced that Licho had passed away at age 86.

"She was a hard working and loving person that would still help in the mornings well into her 80’s," said a post on Instagram announcing Elisa's death. "Many of the original work recipes used today are her creation and she will live in all out hearts forever. Rest In Peace Licho. You will be missed."

There's no word on the cause of death.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price drops include a $50,000 slice off a Glassell Park triplex; a $104,000 cut on a Highland Park Craftsman; and whopping $500,000 chop on a Los Feliz contemporary.

NOTEBOOK

Missing Girl

East L.A.: Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old Stephanie Saavedra, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Woods Avenue.

Homeless Count

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is seeking volunteers to fan out across L.A. County on February 22, 23, and 24. Volunteers will count the homeless on the Eastside on 24th. Go here for details.

Neighborhood Love

With Valentine's Day coming up fast, The Eastsider would love to hear what you love about your Eastside neighborhood. We will publish the responses by the end of the week. Just reply to this newsletter with a few words and let us know if you want your full name or just first name and last initial published.

Tropico Roast

Fresh local coffee at your doorstep. Roasted weekly and 100% unpretentious. We're proud to support local journalism. Visit us at TropicoRoast.com.

CALENDAR

Feb 8: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Feb 9: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Feb 10: Piece of My Heart - A Valentine's Day Art Workshop

Feb 10: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 12: Play Football Family Festival

Feb 12: Community Band in the Park

