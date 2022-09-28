Hello!
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Thanks to Paul Kopeikin for his shot of the Silver Lake Reservoir -- a great spot to watch the clouds roll across the sky.
📣 News
El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon in the 4900 block of Huntington Drive, according to the L.A. Fire Department. The driver, whose vehicle rolled over in the crash, was taken to a hospital in fair condition. No information was immediately available about the cause of the crash, which happened shortly before 2 pm, or the identity of the victim.
LOS FELIZ
Ponds dry up; public remains fenced out
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a pair of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year.
That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a filtration system. The work was completed last August, but the ponds have remained empty with no timetable to refill them thanks to the drought.
Meanwhile, efforts to open the space to the public have also been stalled.
“It would be irresponsible for us to refill an ornamental body of water with potable water,” said Helen Olivares, a mechanical engineer and property manager for the LADWP.
Hidden behind dense greenery, berms and encircled by a tall green fence, the underground Rowena Reservoir at Rowena and Hyperion avenues holds 10 million gallons of water.
The ponds, which have a capacity of 3 million gallons, are filled with a two-inch water line. If left running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it takes approximately 42 days to fill the Rowena ponds. There is a guzzler - a 50-gallon or so tank shaped much like a water bowl to provide water for wildlife.
Filling the ponds with recycled water instead of drinking water is not a practical option. The nearest source of recycled water is too far away from the ponds, and it would be too costly to pipe it in, says the LADWP. So, until further notice, the ponds will stay empty.
Also on hold are efforts to open the approximately 10-acre property to the public. In 2019, then Councilman David Ryu requested that the LADWP and the Department of Recreation and Parks study the feasibility of opening the reservoir property for “passive recreation.” That same year a survey by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council found widespread support to open the property during daylight hours.
But the feasibility study went nowhere. The LADWP said it was open to the idea, but only if it would not interfere with its operations or safety at the site. The agency said it would not pay for the study or any other part of the project.
Still, some remain optimistic about public access -- one day.
Neighborhood council President Jon Deautsch said that his organization “hopes the city acts quickly and we look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to create a clean, safe, and attractive space for our neighbors.”
🗒️Notebook
Debut novel
Los Feliz: Laura Warrell has published her debut novel, “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm,” about a jazz trumpeter and ladies’ man named Circus Palmer. “Around him are the women he charms and devastates,” said the L.A. Times, which looked at Warrell’s bumpy history with men. Musicians are among the many kinds of men that Warrell refuses to date, along with skateboarders and bartenders.
Bad behavior alert
Transportation: E-scooter company Super Pedestrian is rolling out 5,000 LINK e-scooters, which alert users who are breaking the rules, such as by riding on the sidewalk, according dot.LA. The scooters will be offered in Echo Park and Highland Park as well as in West Adams, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Koreatown, Venice and Downtown. Reduced fares are being offered to users enrolled in qualifying government assistance programs.
Preservation & Politics
Election: The L.A. Conservancy will host virtual interviews with Council District 13 candidates Mitch O'Farrell and Hugo Soto-Martinez to hear their views on historic preservation. The program will be at noon on Thursday, Sept. 29.
🍽️ Good Taste
Los Feliz: The people behind Mírame, the Beverly Hills restaurant serving up modern Mexican cuisine, are close to opening a sister restaurant in Los Feliz called Mírate, says Eater. The new restaurant will seat up to 180 patrons across three floors in the space once occupied by Rockwell Table & Stage on Vermont Avenue.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Sept 28
Los Feliz: Join a dozen female Imagineers for breakfast and a presentation on their careers working for the magical theme park.
Thursday, Sept 29
The Autry Museum @ Griffith Park: Celebrate America's singing cowboy on Gene Autry's birthday! Enjoy a screening of one of his beloved films, South of the Border and eat a slice of cake.
Friday, Sept 30
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs? Check out Don't Break! and watch ten comedians compete for $500 in a one-of-a-kind comedy show.
☝️ One Last Thing
What does a nightclub smell like? For The Lodge Room in Highland Park, candlemaker P.F. Candle came up with a scent it says has "notes of black leather, cypress, and smoked cedar" that is meant to be used for "late night recording sessions and after show wind downs." You can buy a whiff of The Lodge Room starting Oct. 11.
