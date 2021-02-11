Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Campers and RVs parked on Bellevue in Angelino Heights

Overnight parking by RVs and other oversized vehicles would be prohibited. 

 

There will be fewer streets for RVs to park overnight

The City Council approved a large expansion of overnight street parking restrictions from Echo Park to Highland Park. Those restrictions target RVs and other oversized vehicles that are frequently occupied by the homeless. 

These homes are going for less than $600k in City Terrace

Here are three we found in the hilly section of East LA.

Workout and Fitness Guide Cover

The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide

Public health orders currently prevent gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios from opening indoor areas. But we found several from Highland Park to Silver Lake that have adapted to the pandemic restrictions. Some have moved outdoors, while others offer online classes. Go here for The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide.

Boyle Heights pursuit ends in deadly crash

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was killed when the SUV crashed in Monterey Park early Wednesday morning, ABC 7 reported. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Owner of local birrierías dies

J. Rosario Luis Gutiérrez, who built a chain of Mexican restaurants specializing in birria, died the age of 81 of complications from COVID-19 according to Humberto Barrera, a journalist who frequented Birriería Chalio on First Street. He had restaurants in East LA, Whittier, Pomona, and a handful in Texas. In a 2016 interview, the Mexican immigrant recalled arriving in the U.S. in 1968 and selling tacos, nopales and fruit near First and Eastman in East LA, making $20 a week, before getting a job at a leather tannery. On weekends, he and his wife started making and selling birria.

Gutiérrez had a second grade education, never learned how to read and write, and never learned English. “But I was good at math,” he boasted on the video.

