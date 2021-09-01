Hello!

NEWS

A gang member who killed a man in East Los Angeles in 2017 then opened fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, was convicted today of murder and other counts. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Imagine if the bus let you off exactly where you wanted, and didn't just keep you on board until the next designated stop. The city's DASH bus service is trying that out during evening and early morning hours in a pilot program that includes the El Sereno line.

Though any passenger can take advantage of the On Demand Stop service, the initial reason for it has been the safety of women. A study found that female riders were more likely to face violence or harassment while traveling after dark and expressed “heightened perceptions of fear” while going to and from bus stops.

“Our on-demand stops pilot is the first of many changes LADOT will pursue to make traveling in LA more safe and comfortable for women and girls.” LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said in a statement.

Just north of the Lincoln High School athletic field, about 30 acres dotted with walnut trees remain undeveloped on Paradise Hill. This open space has all the makings of a park, say some residents. A group called Northeast Los Angeles Save Our Undeveloped Lands has been trying to do just that.

But time is running out. The property along Paradise Drive is due to go up for sale at the end of this week, with the possible sale price estimated to be around $9 million

CALENDAR

